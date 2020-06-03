Building To Help With Export Sector’s Recovery

AgResearch chairman Dr Paul Reynolds said the Government’s capital contribution of $45 million towards a new education, science and innovation precinct in Lincoln is a huge boost for New Zealand’s COVID 19 recovery plan and the contribution to it from the land-based science sector.

The substantial investment from the Government’s COVID Response and Recovery Fund was announced today by Research, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Megan Woods.

It will provide AgResearch with the capital needed to move to the next phase of building a new fit-for-future scientific research facility and corporate headquarters situated on the Lincoln University campus.

The facility will encourage more collaboration in food and fibre research and innovation to help farmers and growers manage challenges, and seize opportunities for getting more economic value out of products.

Dr Reynolds said AgResearch is the leading source of land-based science in New Zealand.

“And the agriculture sector has a hugely important leadership role to play in New Zealand’s long-term recovery from the COVID 19 pandemic.

“New Zealand needs research facilities to help generate innovative science that ensures our export products remain international sought after.

“This funding means we can continue to build state of the art infrastructure that we can share with our partners in the commercial and tertiary education sectors.

“The build will be a significant boost to the Canterbury economy, land-based science and the farming sectors, and we are very grateful and determined to make good on this investment.”

AgResearch purchased a 15,000 square metre parcel of land from Lincoln University earlier this year. The co-location arrangement means both research entities can consolidate their already close working relationship. The total budget for the 8000 square metre build is approximately $97 million.

AgResearch will apply for resource and building consents later this year and hopes to start construction in 2021. The completion of the new facility is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

