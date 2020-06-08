ASB Welcomes Alert Level 1

ASB welcomes the Government’s decision to move Kiwis to a more expansive alert level 1 from midnight tonight.

ASB Chief Executive Vittoria Shortt says alert level 1 is another much needed step towards repairing the New Zealand economy. “New Zealand is facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the responses to contain it. Many people and businesses have, and still are, facing financial pressures, and we are expecting more pressure to emerge.

“We are very conscious of the key role we play in supporting businesses and households through their financial challenges. The past few months have been tough on a lot of people and they’ve needed extra support during this difficult time, but it isn’t over yet. This next phase requires tailored advice and support solutions that will be critical to ensuring New Zealanders are well positioned in this rapidly changing economic environment.

“As we’ve moved through alert levels, an increasing number of customers have engaged with us over the phone, doing their banking online, by secure email, or by video calls. This has also provided us with the flexibility to reach out to the customers who need our help the most,” adds Ms Shortt.

ASB is proactively contacting around 14,000 personal customers who may need additional financial support and guidance as their current ASB COVID-19 three-month financial support packages will come to an end in the coming weeks. ASB will also reach out to further customers who took COVID-19 six-month relief packages at the outset.

From Thursday 11 June, another 15 ASB branches will open in addition to the 65 currently open under alert level 2. Plus, ASB will be trialling virtual appointment bookings to reduce wait times in all open branches; while extending the dedicated 0800 number and its in-branch priority hour from customers aged 70+ years to include those aged from 65 years.

“Our branch teams have been remotely supporting customers from home throughout COVID-19 and we’ve discovered this has enabled us to be more responsive and flexible in meeting customers’ needs. Previously people in our branches were limited to helping customers in their communities and now, through virtual channels and over the phone, our branch teams are helping customers nationwide with a full range of banking queries,” concludes Ms Shortt.

All the information customers need is kept up-to-date on the ASB website at asb.co.nz/covid-19.

© Scoop Media