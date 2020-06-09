New Inquiry Into Impacts And Effects Of Toxic Chemicals Underway

A new national inquiry calling for submissions from those harmed by, or witness to harm from, toxic chemicals or poisons is underway. The People’s Inquiry 2020 - Te Uiuinga a te Tāngata is a citizen-led initiative that aims to create a safe and respectful space where people's experiences can finally be heard and acknowledged. The Inquiry is also seeking submissions on non-toxic solutions in use now and for the future, in agriculture, conservation, horticulture, weed management and elsewhere.

This Inquiry is modelled on The People’s Inquiry of 2005-2006 into the impacts and effects of aerial spraying of pesticides over urban areas of Auckland, which was held in March 2006 in Waitakere City, Auckland, New Zealand. The details of that successful Inquiry are archived and available to view on the People's Inquiry 2005-2006 website along with the Commissioner's Report.

The Executive Committee stated today, "While researchers and activists have been working tirelessly over many decades to create change and raise awareness around the issues of harm from toxic chemical exposure, the use of toxic chemicals and practices continues. We believe that the harm created can no longer be ignored by those in positions of authority and our toxic practices must change. We are calling on the people of Aotearoa New Zealand to support this Inquiry. Together we can bring these often hidden harms to light and promote positive sustainable non-toxic solutions."

If you have been harmed by toxic chemical exposure at work, home or elsewhere, or if you are working in the area of non-toxic solutions The People's Inquiry 2020 - Te Uiuinga a te Tāngata wants to hear from you. You can register your interest in making a submission, supporting or following on the Inquiry website www.peoplesinquiry2020.nz

