Fish And Game To Be Reviewed
Fish & Game New Zealand is welcoming the review announced today by the Conservation Minister, New Zealand Fish and Game Council Chair Paul Shortis says.
"The Minister of Conservation has announced an independent review of Fish & Game, and we look forward to working with the panel on the review," Mr Shortis says.
"Fish & Game was established in 1990 and continues a proud tradition of managing sports fish and game birds on behalf of all New Zealanders."
"This review offers the chance to reflect on thirty years of Fish & Game’s work and to ensure we are best placed to maximise the opportunities for game bird hunters and freshwater anglers in the coming years."
Further information on the review can be found: https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/fish-and-game-governance-be-reviewed