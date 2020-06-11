Organic Products Bill Must Settle On A Definition Of Organics
Thursday, 11 June 2020, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Organic NZ
New Zealand's longest-running association devoted to
organics is calling on the government to amend it's landmark
Organic Products Bill to include a definition of
organics.
Speaking to the Primary Production Select
Committee today, Soil & Health Association Deputy Chair
Jenny Lux said the lack of a definition risked undermining
the whole enterprise.
"Organic production isn't
currently defined in the Bill despite there being a clear
international definition that our trading partners know and
will understand.
"Leaving out a definition opens the
organic sector up to misinterpretation. The definition of
organics needs to be included in the Bill, not relegated to
a national standard or regulation that can chop and change.
It needs to be set out clearly in the law.
"We are
advocating strongly for the government to pick up the
internationally recognised standard agreed by IFOAM (the
International Federation of Organic Agriculture
Movements).
The Soil & Health Association is
also calling for GMOs to be expressly ruled out under the
bill, amongst other
changes.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Terminology can be SO important. Back when “non-lethal” bullets were first invented and became part of the weapons array available to US Police, they were called “ rubber bullets” rather than say, “plastic bullets” because “plastic” sounded hard and “rubber” sounded soft, like a Rubber Duckie. Either way, the aim was to dilute the images conveyed by the word “ “bullets.” Police firing bullets randomly at crowds of (usually) unarmed citizens doesn’t sound all that good, right ? Hey, but don’t worry they’re only rubber. Play time stuff that actually conveys a sense of Police withholding violence, by not firing real bullets... More>>