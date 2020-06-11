‘CEAC – Kiwi Rail Invest In Dirty Diesel Engine Locos, Why Not Electric?'

“KiwiRail says it has no choice but to buy more Chinese made diesel locomotives – even though they’ve been troublesome and unreliable for more than a decade.” CEAC say’s that excuse does not stack up.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/418739/kiwirail-defends-troublesome-diesel-locomotives-and-wants-to-buy-more

CEAC – review of Kiwi Rail Logic;

Firstly Kiwi Rail has joined a climate-leaders coalition to promote cleaner transport carbon emissions policy.

https://www.kiwirail.co.nz/media/kiwirail-joins-climate-leaders-coalition/

“KiwiRail has today committed to help New Zealand move to a low-emissions future, through improving its own operations as well as helping other businesses reach their own sustainability targets.”

We were encouraged to read Kiwi Rails embracing climate change emissions reduction.

CEAC needs to point out that using diesel engines instead of switching to electric motivation, in line with what other countries are doing does “not stack up” with Kiwi Rail’s own policy to “move to a low-emissions future”.

We reviewed a report that Kiwi Rail Management were finally choosing wisely to invest in electric engine restoration of its own fleet that operates between Hamilton and Palmerston North, - only after a ‘pushback from the public who were shocked that Kiwi Rail was about to scrap electric trains on the rail network for diesel around 2018, then the public had voiced a loud rejection to stop replacing the current small electric fleet with diesel.

Kiwi Rail did choose the right path then, with restoration of their existing passenger electric fleet that runs between Hamilton and Palmerston North.

Now that “stacks up” with their own policy to “move to a low-emissions future”.

https://www.kiwirail.co.nz/media/electric-locomotives-to-continue-with-government-investment/

So now the burning question is;

Why in June 2020 are Kiwi Rail defending buying more dirty diesels again now – as “That does not stack up”.

CEAC request Kiwi Rail review their policy on Climate change again as we encourage you to switch to increasing electrification of our rail fleet when you need to purchase locomotives in future as your current logic buying diesel engines is against your own climate change policy to “move to a low-emissions future” for future generations to benefit from coupled together with the health and well-being of our planet and our citizens.

