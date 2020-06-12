Hamilton City Council’s Fixation On A Statue Is Pathetic
Friday, 12 June 2020, 10:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Hamilton City Council’s decision to remove a
statue of Captain John Hamilton shows a pathetic lack of
focus, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union.
Union
spokesman Jordan Williams says, “Hamilton ratepayers
are currently dealing with the fallout of a literal
pandemic. Their livelihoods are threatened, and they’re
set to have their rates hiked yet again.”
“Why has
Hamilton City Council focused on a statue? Don’t they
realise that by so swiftly agreeing to pull it down,
they’re inviting wasteful new debates over other statues,
and even the city’s name?”
“This is a pathetic
capitulation to a small group of agitators. Councillors need
to refocus their time and attention away from petty
controversies and onto issues that matter: namely, their
annual budget. Tear down wasteful spending, not
statues.”
© Scoop Media
