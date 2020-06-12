Psychologists Join Calls Demanding An End To Racism

New Zealand’s largest professional organisation for psychologists, The New Zealand Psychological Society (NZPsS), has joined national and international calls for an end to racism in the wake of the horrific murder of George Floyd in the United States and countless others worldwide.

NZPsS supports peaceful protests.

“As psychologists, we recognise that a collective voice and collective action is a powerful tool to fighting racism and police violence. We also recognise that in the US prejudice and inequity have contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting Indigenous and African American communities the hardest,” says NZPsS president, Dr John Fitzgerald.

He says the protests in support of George Floyd have provoked an international reaction calling for an end to police brutality in every country.

“The NZPsS is heartened by the recent decision not to arm the police in New Zealand.

“As psychologists, we understand that this decision is a welcome relief for communities already facing state over-surveillance. We urge our communities to continue to prevent or correct practices that are unjust and discriminatory.

“The NZPsS hopes that the government will invest funding for research in Aotearoa for those who seek radical change to our justice system that unjustly punishes and incarcerates.”

© Scoop Media

