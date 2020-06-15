Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Significant Submissions On Glenaray Station Tenure Review

Monday, 15 June 2020, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Land Information NZ

Most submissions regarding the tenure review of New Zealand’s largest high country pastoral lease, Glenaray Station, support 38,000 hectares becoming conservation land, but want increased public access and protection of inherent values.

The 62,000 hectare station in northern Southland, made up of Glenaray and Whitecomb pastoral leases, is one of 28 Crown pastoral leases currently in tenure review.

Late last year, the public were invited to have their say on a preliminary proposal developed for the internationally significant station, which is home to more than 60 threatened species and 15 rare plants.

Under the preliminary proposal, 38,000 hectares is proposed to become public conservation land, 13,400 hectares freehold subject to conservation covenants, and the remainder freehold without conditions.

A total of 32 submissions were received.

The Commissioner of Crown Lands Craig Harris says the majority of submitters were supportive of the proposed conservation areas, but raised concerns about whether some of the conservation covenants provided adequate protection of inherent values.

A number of submitters also called for greater public access for recreation purposes, and there was a strong call for increased 4WD access to the proposed conservation areas.

“We were pleased with the number and quality of submissions received and will consider this valuable feedback when developing the substantive proposal. The submissions highlight the significant interest people have in this special station, which has been farmed by the lessee’s family for five generations.”

The Commissioner will now consult with the Director-General of Conservation and the lessee to develop a substantive proposal.

“We will take the accepted points from the public and iwi submissions and use them to inform that consultation and our decisions from here on during the review.”

Once a substantive proposal has been developed, before it can be presented to the lessee to consider, the Minister for Land Information needs to approve funding to implement the proposal.

If funding is secured and the lessee accepts the substantive proposal, the Commissioner can proceed with a contract to implement the tenure review.

A report analysing the submissions, and full copies of the submissions, are available on the LINZ website.

 

Background information on tenure review:

Tenure review is a voluntary process that gives pastoral lessees an opportunity to buy some of their leasehold land from the Crown. The rest of the land, usually areas of high ecological value, returns to full Crown ownership for conservation purposes.

The Government made the decision last year to end tenure review. Until the legislation changes, tenure review is ongoing.

More information on the tenure review process is available on the LINZ website.

