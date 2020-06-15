Fast-tracking Development Welcomed
Monday, 15 June 2020, 5:19 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ
The BusinessNZ network welcomes today’s announcement of
fast-tracked infrastructure projects.
BusinessNZ Chief
Executive Kirk Hope said it was good that large projects,
capable of creating hundreds of new jobs, would soon be
underway.
"The important factor here is the
appropriate use of new regulatory tools that bypass Resource
Management Act processes, allowing rapid development to
occur.
"Today’s announcement should set the
groundwork for fast-tracking larger, commercial projects
with the ability to create many more jobs.
"Businesses
have long known that the RMA is not fit for purpose and
continues to act as a brake on development.
"That is
why we are supportive of the Act being properly reformed so
that businesses can get consents for important development
to occur much more quickly than in the past, and provide a
platform for high quality development in the
future."
