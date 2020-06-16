Green Party Announce Jan Logie MP As Candidate For Mana

The Green Party are announcing Jan Logie MP as their candidate for Mana.

With three terms as an MP, Jan has spent the past three years as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary, providing significant funding for domestic and sexual violence issues and helping to reshape the way survivors interact with our justice system,

Jan said:

I’m delighted to be nominated once again to run in Mana, having lived at both ends of this beautiful electorate.

In my hometown of Porirua, we need to go further and faster to ensure that all our tamariki grow up in warm, dry homes.

We’ve seen our communities unite against COVID-19, and this election gives us the chance to put the same priority on combating the twin threats of inequality and climate change.

Only a strong Green Party, as the heart of a coalition Government, can create the solutions we need for a fairer future for everyone.

The Green Party has bold plans to build a future for all of us, where the government does more to protect our planet and make sure we all have what we need to live a good life.

Our first term in Government is only the beginning, party vote Green this year for real solutions on climate, inequality and to strengthen our environment.

© Scoop Media

