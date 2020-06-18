CEAC Says -‘Pandemic Took Gov’t Off Climate Change At A Crucial Time’

Just as the world may already have crossed a series of climate tipping points, according to a stark warning from scientists. This risk is “an existential threat to civilisation”, they say, meaning “we are in a state of planetary emergency”.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/nov/27/climate-emergency-world-may-have-crossed-tipping-points

"Tipping points are reached when particular impacts of global heating become unstoppable, such as the runaway loss of ice sheets or forests. In the past, extreme heating of 5C was thought necessary to pass tipping points, but the latest evidence suggests this could happen between 1C and 2C."

Global rage is now building since the ‘viral pandemic’ arrived to cause the 'lack of climate change action' among Governments.

But climate change is another ‘pandemic’ as we can't save anyone when the tripping point comes within the next eight years so NOW is the time to wake up Government.

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA2006/S00145/historic-day-for-climate-action.htm

New Zealand now has one of the world’s most ambitious frameworks for tackling the climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said after the Emissions Trading Reform Bill passed through Parliament this afternoon.

The legislation fixes the Emissions Trading Scheme and turns it into one of the most effective tools New Zealand has for reducing climate-polluting emissions.

CEAC is pleased to see the ‘Emissions Trading Reform Bill’ passed through Parliament this week.

CEAC now requests that Government fully enforce the costs of high climate change emissions from the road freight transport industry onto this industry, to assist in the moving of freight to rail, which has far lower climate change emissions.

CEAC has been advocating to successive Governments for rail to move at least half the nations "Freight Demand" for 20 years but sadly we have a rail system in decline that lacks the vision and inspiration to get on with handling the freight task we need to lower our climate change emission inventory.

KiwiRail Management virtually doesn’t even mention ‘their important role in action on climate change’.

James Shaw said;

“There is a long way to go, but we are starting to bend the curve towards a climate-friendly future in New Zealand. Alongside the Zero Carbon Bill, which was passed unanimously by Parliament last year, this Bill means that we now have the foundations in place for long-term meaningful climate change action in New Zealand,”

This is why we are sending out this SOS to Government to replace KiwiRail CEO Greg Miller, as he is asleep under the table and appears unable and/or unwilling to carry out his role, which we believe is to expand ALL rail services, in ALL export rich provincial regions and take into account KiwiRail's important role in action on climate change.

We are calling for Greg Miller to be replaced by a “rail friendly manager” that will contribute to expanding rail for long-term meaningful climate change action in New Zealand.

