Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

COVID-19 Crisis Leading To Potential Hunger Crisis

Thursday, 18 June 2020, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

Child Poverty Action Group is releasing research today showing that families' most basic need - of having access to good food - continues to be difficult for families on low income.

Aotearoa, land of the long wide bare cupboard is a seven-part series of papers examining the problems children face living in food insecure households.

This week CPAG is releasing four new papers, following the three released last year in November, all of which can be found on our website here.

This latest research looks at how food insecurity impacts children and young people’s health and wellbeing, how it impacts tamariki Māori, how COVID-19 has exacerbated existing issues and the final piece examines how the Government can ensure its recently expanded Free and Healthy School Lunches programme can effectively target food insecurity.

CPAG’s Health spokesperson Professor Elaine Rush says this series of papers highlights the unfairness of both the current welfare system and the food system.

"Although families are trying their best, many are so under-resourced they can’t provide their kids with the food they need. Parents - particularly mothers - often skip meals to make sure their children can eat. They need more support than they are currently getting."

Associate Professor Jennifer Utter’s paper Food Insecurity among Young People in New Zealand shows the importance of food to a young person’s life is multifaceted.

"Having easy access to an adequate supply of nutritious foods is critical to the healthy development of children and adolescents," she says.

"Young people who miss out on the opportunity to eat regular meals and share meals with their families may find it difficult to learn about basic food-related life skills."

Christina McKerchar’s paper Food insecurity and Māori research, rhetoric, racism and rights , focuses on the high rates of Māori food insecurity and argues that several different strategies must be implemented to address the impact of food insecurity for Maori children.

"Income inequity means that about one quarter of tamariki Māori are growing up with inadequate nutrition, due to the higher costs of healthy food," says McKerchar.

"Among the changes needed, we need a national food strategy to address food poverty, set benefit levels and subsidies to include sufficient amounts for food and ensuring social services treat people humanely.

"We need to implement all these strategies to address the impact of food insecurity for all children, but particularly tamariki Maori."

CPAG researcher Caitlin Neuwelt-Kearns’s paper An outbreak of hunger: the spread of food insecurity in a time of COVID-19 focuses on the impact of COVID-19 on food insecurity.

"We must be intentional and strategic. While the world is changing, the transformation of our economic system for the better is not inevitable," she says.

"Benefit levels must be raised further to meet the Welfare Expert Advisory Group’s recommendations, enabling beneficiaries - the numbers of whom are growing by the day - a dignified standard of living."

Becky Little and Laurie Wharemate-Keung’s paper, We can build the Zero Hunger Generation in our new COVID-19 World , applauds the Government for extending the Free and Healthy School Lunch Programme to 200,000 children, with the hope that it finally establishes a vital safety net that has been long been missing for our children and income support for their families.

However, as their paper sets out, to create the foundation for the Zero Hunger Generation, it is imperative now that this new national programme is implemented in the right way.

"We are on our way. Now we need to see a programme that has clear standards and well defined outcomes which are underpinned by ethics and child rights. This ensures we develop a successful, trusted programme that is sustainable and has advancing dignity, empowerment and wellbeing for our tamariki firmly at its heart"

CPAG Social Security spokesperson Associate Professor Mike O’Brien reiterates that this time of crisis is an opportunity for immediate action from the Coalition Government.

"It is time for the Government to put the well-being of all people first, and make meaningful increases for those on very low incomes as well as ensuring all people have equitable access to healthy and nutritious food."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Child Poverty Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Making Damage Control Your Top Priority

Surely, the only thing worse than making a serious mistake is to then try and minimise its implications – especially when the efforts at damage control seem highly likely to get shot to pieces. Yet somewhat incredibly, Health Ministry director-general Ashley Bloomfield did just that yesterday even after one of the two British visitors had previously misled officials by indicating that her possible Covid-19 symptoms were due to a pre-existent condition. Surprisingly, the British visitors were not tested before they were released from quarantine and set off on their now-notorious drive to Wellington where the virus was belatedly detected. Yesterday, Bloomfield chose to take at face value... More>>

 

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets


Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

  • National - Tania Tapsell National’s New Candidate For East Coast
  • ACT - ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And Engineering
  • Greg O'Connor - Greg O’Connor Confirmed As Labour Party Candidate For The Ōhāriu Electorate At 2020 General Election


    • Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

    “Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

    Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

    The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ: Two new cases leaving isolation 'an unacceptable failure of the system' - Ardern

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the incident that saw two new Covid-19 cases leaving isolation "should never have happened and cannot be repeated".
    Speaking to media to address actions taken by the government in response to two new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday, Ardern said the case represented "an unacceptable failure of the system"... More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: Prime Minister’s Press Conference June 15 2020 - Fast Track Consent Process

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined plans to fast track consents for some infrastructure work today. Speaking at the post-Cabinet Press conference, Arden said 11 infrastructure projects will be fast-tracked under a new law to help rebuild the economy after the ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

    Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Five New Super Hercules To Join Air Force Fleet

    The Coalition Government has confirmed five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft will be purchased to replace the existing fleet, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

    The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>


    The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

    In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

    In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

    ALSO:


    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     