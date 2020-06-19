Hey Winston. We Found Him!

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union prides itself on being a helpful organisation, so has decided to assist Deputy Prime Minister Rt Hon Winston Peters in his one-man quest to find the person or persons responsible for the recent COVID-19 quarantine breaches.

Union spokesperson Louis Houlbrooke says: “Mr Peters told Radio New Zealand ‘I don’t know how you think accountability works, but if there’s a mistake you go and find out who is responsible, is it the person at the top or the person at the bottom?’”

“Well, the Taxpayers’ Union can confirm it is a person at the top, albeit one sitting at the very bottom of the top table – Health Minister Hon David Clark. His role is to protect the health of New Zealanders and this week’s breaches were on his watch. He should be held accountable for them. Given his appalling track record during the COVID-19 pandemic, this must be his final strike and he should go.”

“When Hon Megan Woods is called in you know a Minister has failed catastrophically. She is Labour’s Dr Fix-It, in this case fixing Dr Clark. We could not actually find the Health Minister for Mr Peters, probably because he is in one of his two Dunedin houses under strict instructions not to talk to the media. So basically, exactly the same situation he was in during the crucial weeks of the lockdown.”

The latest incursion is one of the many reasons the Taxpayers’ Union has launched a petition calling on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to Sack David Clark. The petition can be signed at www.taxpayers.org.nz/david_clark.

