To The Government – Honour Your Living Wage Promise To Your Cleaners And Security Guards
Friday, 19 June 2020, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Living Wage Aotearoa
In 2017, the Government made a Living Wage
promise to cleaners and security guards who work in police
stations, courts, Work and Income service centres and other
government buildings where New Zealanders work and
visit.
During the COVID-19 crisis, many of these
workers continued their public service, keeping New
Zealanders safe, secure and well.
Their vital and
essential work was in the spotlight during the COVID-19
response – even receiving personal thanks from the Prime
Minister.
Yet these cleaners and security guards are
still the lowest paid people in the core public sector, on
pay that in no way reflects the value of the job or is
enough to live on.
We’re calling on the Government
to honour their Living Wage promise. This would transform
the lives of hundreds of workers and be real recognition of
the valuable role they play in our public
service.
Please click here to sign the petition and
send a personal message to the Government to honour their
election promise and pay a Living Wage to their
contractors:
https://www.livingwage.org.nz/living_wage_for_govt_cleaners_security_guards
