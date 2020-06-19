To The Government – Honour Your Living Wage Promise To Your Cleaners And Security Guards

In 2017, the Government made a Living Wage promise to cleaners and security guards who work in police stations, courts, Work and Income service centres and other government buildings where New Zealanders work and visit.

During the COVID-19 crisis, many of these workers continued their public service, keeping New Zealanders safe, secure and well.

Their vital and essential work was in the spotlight during the COVID-19 response – even receiving personal thanks from the Prime Minister.

Yet these cleaners and security guards are still the lowest paid people in the core public sector, on pay that in no way reflects the value of the job or is enough to live on.

We’re calling on the Government to honour their Living Wage promise. This would transform the lives of hundreds of workers and be real recognition of the valuable role they play in our public service.

Please click here to sign the petition and send a personal message to the Government to honour their election promise and pay a Living Wage to their contractors:

https://www.livingwage.org.nz/living_wage_for_govt_cleaners_security_guards

