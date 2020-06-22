Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CEAC -"All Ports Should Use NZGIF Funds To Cut Climate Emissions."

Monday, 22 June 2020, 9:06 am
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw welcomed the decision of New Zealand Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) to support projects that will cut emissions at Wellington’s port, - CEAC says funds must include rail to all ports.

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA2006/S00172/nzgif-invests-to-cut-emissions-at-wellington-port.htm

Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw today welcomed the decision of New Zealand Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) to support projects that will cut emissions at Wellington’s port.

NZGIF will provide $15 million to electrify vehicles, generate renewable energy and upgrade energy efficiency at the port.

“This has been a huge week for climate action. Two days ago we passed a law to fix our emissions trading scheme, turning it into one of the most effective tools we have to ensure a stable climate.

“The change this investment will bring about at CentrePort is exactly the type of innovative approach we need in order to meet our climate targets and leave behind a safer planet for our children and grandchildren.

“It shows how business and government can work together to towards solving the problems that matter most to people, like the climate crisis,” James Shaw said.

“Our Government has put in place some of the world’s most ambitious climate targets.

CEAC was disappointed again, with KiwiRail CEO Greg Millers lack of a rail policy to reduce our climate emissions last Friday 20th when visiting Gisborne, “to listen.”

This blunder, in his latest ‘Gisborne Herald’ statement clarifying about why he was hesitant to restore the Gisborne rail, again failed to mention any policy to reduce climate change emissions using rail, and the important role it plays .

http://www.gisborneherald.co.nz/frontpage-featured/20200620/kiwirail-chief-in-town/

Why CEAC advocates for the use of rail?

It is so vital to our country, and the KiwiRail CEO should have used this opportunity to prove the rail restoration is needed because of the need to fight climate change and lowering our growing carbon emission inventory.

Rail is pivotal to lower transportation emissions of ‘goods and exports’ around our country.

Please Government educate this errant CEO for the sake of this country.

It sadly appears that Greg Miller is seemingly unable to comprehend how important climate change policy and ‘his role’ in using rail to reduce our climate emissions targets are?

Instead of banging on about ‘cost’ estimates between his team and BERL did he read the BERL report before he spoke on this cost estimate point?

Apparently not as the BERL report has at one of the central tenants provided for its recommendations to reopen the Gisborne line, was the significant climate change emissions reduction benefits using rail over road transport.

Next point is that KiwiRail CEO Greg Miller has also attached onto his ‘KiwiRail website’ a rail report entitled “The value of Rail in NZ” by Ernest Young (EY) from 2016, which was funded by National Government for Treasury, and was hidden until Labour discovered it, and the comprehensive report also backs up the later BERL report stating that ‘use of rail lowers our Climate emissions and saves NZ $1.3 Billion Dollars every year’.

So KiwiRail CEO Greg Miller should definitely be aware of the ‘cost benefits’ of using rail shouldn’t he?

In the BERL report that was noted strongly as a significant benefit to the health and wellbeing of the Gisborne District, and the country, as Gisborne is a large export producer to the nation and the world. .

That is why we called for a more “enlightened climate change CEO” to lead KiwiRail forward.

Last question; Did Greg Miller realise that the NZGIF will provide $15 million to electrify vehicles, generate renewable energy and upgrade energy efficiency at these ports?’

He never indicated he was aware of this in his press release below so yet another environmental issue missed by the current KiwiRail CEO.

http://www.gisborneherald.co.nz/frontpage-featured/20200620/kiwirail-chief-in-town/

    ALSO:


