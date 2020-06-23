Taxpayers' Union Calls On Iwi Authorities To Foot Ihumātao Bill

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab
Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>
ALSO:
PM Statement: Shooting In Massey
The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>
ALSO:
Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety
Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>
ALSO:
Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System
The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>
ALSO:
National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities
Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets
Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>
ALSO:
Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>
ALSO:
Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear
The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>
ALSO:National - Tania Tapsell National’s New Candidate For East CoastACT - ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And EngineeringGreg O'Connor - Greg O’Connor Confirmed As Labour Party Candidate For The Ōhāriu Electorate At 2020 General Election
PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing
The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Making Damage Control Your Top Priority
Surely, the only thing worse than making a serious mistake is to then try and minimise its implications – especially when the efforts at damage control seem highly likely to get shot to pieces. Yet somewhat incredibly, Health Ministry director-general ... More>>
Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks
New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>
ALSO:
Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation
The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>
ALSO:
RNZ: Two new cases leaving isolation 'an unacceptable failure of the system' - Ardern
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the incident that saw two new Covid-19 cases leaving isolation "should never have happened and cannot be repeated".
Speaking to media to address actions taken by the government in response to two new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday, Ardern said the case represented "an unacceptable failure of the system"... More>>
ALSO:
Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed
Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>
ALSO:
Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>
ALSO:
Energy & Environment: Carbon Prices Hit Record High As Shaw Warns About Them Going Lower
First published in Energy and Environment on June 11, 2020. Carbon markets hit record highs in NZ this week with those interested in the trade trying to figure out what will happen with NZ unit prices in light of changes the Emissions Trading Scheme ... More>>
ALSO:
The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do
In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.
In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>
ALSO: