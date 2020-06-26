Green Party Launches Local 2020 Election Campaign

The Dunedin Branch of the Green Party has officially launched their 2020 election campaign. They held an event last Saturday, attended by local supporters and volunteers. This campaign sees two new candidates, Jack Brazil and Scott Willis, standing for Dunedin and Taieri. As with previous elections, the local campaign will focus on increasing the party vote within the two new electorate boundaries.

Attendees were enthusiastically welcomed by Marie Laufiso (Dunedin City Councillor) and Aaron Hawkins (Mayor of Dunedin), both of whom ran under a ‘Green ticket’ in the last two local body elections. Aaron Hawkins shared many local successes, and rallied attendees to get involved in this year's ground campaign.

Gareth Hughes (Green Party MP) shared his experience in government and listed the many achievements the Green’s have had within the coalition. He also stressed that “Now we have laid the foundation, it is essential the next government has a strong green presence in order to build on these successes”.

The local candidates also shared their own reasons for representing the party. Jack Brazil, a well known social and environmental activist, highlighted the importance of a progressive Green government, seeing social and environmental issues as closely intertwined and only overcome if addressed as such. Scott Willis, also well known for his strong focus on sustainable energy and housing within the community, stated he was honoured to represent Taieri. He believes there is a significant opportunity in this region to focus on regenerative agriculture and the very real issue of climate change, with thousands of homes within 50cm of mean high tide.

The Dunedin branch opted for a slightly different approach to the launch this year, having an informal breakfast, encouraging local supporters to share kai and build the community approach to the parties grass roots campaign. Organisers were very pleased with the morning turnout, and continued the day with volunteers calling over 1,000 local voters to discuss this year's election and the Green Party kaupapa.

© Scoop Media

