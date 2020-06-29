Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Depression And Suicidality Taking Hold / Tukaki Calls On 5 Million To Address It

Monday, 29 June 2020, 11:07 am
Press Release: National Maori Authority

The Chair of the National Maori Authority, Matthew Tukaki, has pleaded with all New Zealanders to keep a watch out for “their own well-being and that of their neighbours and families”. Tukaki who is also a former Chair of Suicide Prevention Australia has said that this has to be the single biggest periods of challenge for New Zealanders since the great depression and “much more so than the Global Financial Crisis”.

“Over the last few weeks I have been travelling right across the country meeting with whanau and communities and I can tell you many of them say to me one of their greatest challenges is fear of the future. Many have lost their jobs, their small businesses are at risk and that plays into the daily struggles of life. The truth is many people may not have ever experienced a period in their lives that they have lost their jobs, can’t afford to put on the table or even have enough money to pay for their basic bills. This in turn creates a huge amount of stress, financial distress, depression and anxiety” Tukaki said.

“We already know from the foodbanks that people have been seeking support that have never ever sought it before and judging by the increasing calls to helplines the problem about mental health and wellbeing is only now just emerging in numbers. Added to that is Infometrics' Brad Olsen who has said that we could face a second wave of unemployment of more than 80,000. In all reality when it comes to Maori if the unemployment rate hits a projected 8-10% the Maori rate is more likely to be 12-14%”.

“That is why today the National Maori Authority is launching a new campaign called “its alright to korero”. There are three approaches to the campaign. The first is to create awareness that no matter what you might be going through help and support is here, there are organisations and whanau who can help. The second is to create awareness around recognising the signs that someone might be in trouble, how to have a conversation and what to do next. The third is try as much as possible to refer them to the very people who can help – not just endless conversation or chatter – that means help with debt, help with relationships, help with the banks, help with jobs and employment. We must be in the prevention business and I can tell you as someone who has been in mental health for a long time prevention is the key – the last thing we want to see is more New Zealanders taking their lives. We already have the highest rate of suicide amongst Maori men per head of population anywhere in the world”. Tukaki said

A poster campaign will run across social media beginning from today with access to resources @ https://www.maorieverywhere.com/howtohaveakorero .

“I know there are a lot of whanau, a lot of New Zealanders, out there doing it tough. Can I say this is a glitch – this is an extraordinary period in our history but what we cannot fall prey to his the despair that this sort of thing brings. Whether young or old, somewhere in the middle, there is always a solution to a problem we might face. We have been a team of five million on COVID19 now lets be a team of five million once more – this time to support those in our communities who might be doing it tough” Tukaki said

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Maori Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Opaque Workings Of The Royal Commission Into The Mosque Shootings

As we heard on RNZ this morning, the Moslem community is looking to the Royal Commission of Inquiry Into The Attacks on Christchurch Mosques for answers about the motives of the shooter. And also about and the adequacy of the security services and Police handling of the threat he posed – before, during and after the events of March 15, 2019. Yet on all the current signs are that while the public will be told the findings of the Commission, almost all the evidence on which the inquiry based its conclusions will remain suppressed. Probably, we will get a laundry list of the people spoken to by the Commission, but not what they were asked, or what they said in reply. That seems entirely inadequate. In the wake of the worst mass killings in New Zealand history... More>>

 

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 