Jian Yang Is Paid For By Taxpayers – He Should Front Up And Talk To Them
Monday, 29 June 2020, 3:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union is scoffing at Opposition
Leader Todd Muller's claim that his missing in action MP
Jian Yang is a “man who is delivering great value” – a
response to media questions about the Chinese MP’s failure
to talk to English language media.
“Maybe Jian Yang
is delivering taxpayer value, but if he won’t front to
media, how will we ever know?” asks Louis Houlbrooke a
spokesperson for the Union.
“We were
staggered to learn that Jian Yang has been refusing
to give media interviews for more than a year. Sitting
on a cool $179,000 the least he can do is answer a few
questions from gallery journalists and our state
broadcaster.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
As we heard on RNZ this morning, the Moslem community is looking to the Royal Commission of Inquiry Into The Attacks on Christchurch Mosques for answers about the motives of the shooter. And also about and the adequacy of the security services and Police handling of the threat he posed – before, during and after the events of March 15, 2019. Yet on all the current signs are that while the public will be told the findings of the Commission, almost all the evidence on which the inquiry based its conclusions will remain suppressed. Probably, we will get a laundry list of the people spoken to by the Commission, but not what they were asked, or what they said in reply. That seems entirely inadequate. In the wake of the worst mass killings in New Zealand history... More>>