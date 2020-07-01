Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Hunting & Fishing New Zealand Calls For Genuine Government Consultation Over Tahr Cull

Wednesday, 1 July 2020, 10:37 am
Press Release: Hunting and Fishing NZ

New Zealand’s largest outdoor recreation retailer, Hunting & Fishing New Zealand, today called on the Government to get back around the table and genuinely work with the hunting community to develop a pragmatic and long-term solution for the management of the South Island’s tahr population.

Hunting & Fishing New Zealand Chief Executive Darren Jacobs says it is extremely disappointing that a lack of consultation has once again required legal action, with the Tahr Foundation seeking an injunction this week in the High Court to stop a widespread cull due to start on 1 July.

“This is the second time in less than two years that hunting groups have had to take court action to stop plans for an extreme tahr cull and force the Government back around the table to talk with hunting groups, and other interested parties, to develop a collaborative approach to managing the tahr population,” says Jacobs.

“Genuine consultation should not require court action. This Government needs to stop looking at hunters as the enemy and instead see them as part of the solution when it comes to tahr. We all agree that New Zealand’s tahr population needs to be controlled, but this can be done in a way that protects commercial hunting interests as well as the enjoyment of recreational hunters.”

Jacobs says the Department of Conservation’s latest plans would see a tripling of the number of helicopter hours to kill tahr, no agreed limits on the number of tahr to be culled, and the elimination of tahr (including bulls) from Aoraki/Mt Cook and Westland Tai Poutini National Parks.

“It’s no overstatement to say that these culling plans would have a devastating impact on the country’s commercial tahr hunting businesses at the very time they are struggling to cope with the economic impact of COVID-19. Commercial tahr hunting injects at least $17 million directly to New Zealand’s economy and contributes significantly more indirectly, providing valuable jobs in our southern communities,” says Jacobs.

“All we ask is for the Government to engage openly and transparently with the sector and develop a collaborative tahr management plan that aims to control the number of female and juvenile tahr, and provides opportunities for commercial and recreational hunters to control bull tahr, which are considered a trophy animal.

“This approach has worked well in the past, with the tahr population being reduced by more than 18,000 in the last three years through official control, commercial and recreational hunting. There is now a breeding nanny population of only about 5,000,” explains Jacobs.

“Rather than the wholesale elimination of tahr from our national parks, where they have been for over 100 years, the Government should be working collaboratively with the hunting sector to control breeding populations and encouraging recreational hunters to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

“Unfortunately, this Government’s approach appears to be driven more by ideology than science and we are seeing once again attempts to bulldoze through plans with no meaningful consultation and to the detriment of New Zealand’s hunting community.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hunting and Fishing NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Attack Isn’t Our Best Means Of Cyber-Defence

This morning’s news that the SIS engaged in attacks on the Indian High Commission and Embassy of Iran during the late 1980s/early 1990s should come as no surprise. Down the years, there’s been an Orwellian tendency to depict the role of our spy agencies as re-active, and being all about the provision of “defence” and “security” here at home. In reality, that’s not what they’re about. Regularly, our membership of the Five Eyes alliance has seen our spy agencies act as willing guns for hire for whatever contract work that MI6 or the CIA may have in mind... More>>



     
     

    Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

    The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

    ALSO:


    Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

    Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

    Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

    The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

    Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

    The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

    ALSO:

    Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

    Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

    Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

    A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

    A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

    ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

    The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

    ALSO:

    Int'l Trade: New Zealand To Host Virtual APEC In 2021

    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker announced today that New Zealand’s hosting of APEC in 2021 will go ahead using virtual digital platforms. Mr Peters said the global disruption caused by COVID-19, ... More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     