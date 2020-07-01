Infracom Welcomes Infrastructure Investment Announcement

Infracom (NZ Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga) welcomes the Government’s infrastructure investment announced today to help kick-start the post-COVID recovery.

"We’re acutely aware of the challenges faced by both local government and the construction sector, and today’s announcement is a positive step towards working together to assist in the recovery," says Infracom Chief Executive Ross Copland.

Infracom Chair Dr Alan Bollard has been involved in assessing and recommending projects as part of the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group.

"The projects that have been announced so far cover a broad range of areas, both vertical and horizontal and it’s great to see regions across the country represented," says Mr Copland. "These projects will go some way towards addressing the infrastructure deficit we have in this country and assisting the recovery of the construction sector."

Infracom publishes a pipeline of infrastructure projects and will work with the project owners of the newly announced projects to include them in the pipeline.

Infracom is currently conducting an infrastructure needs assessment and is working with a range of stakeholders to determine a long-term focus for infrastructure as it develops a 30-year strategy. The strategy will be tabled in Parliament in late 2021. This strategy will provide decision makers with a basis for bold reform and policy change, informed by independent, evidence-based analysis.

"Infrastructure has an important role to play in helping New Zealand recover," says Mr Copland. "It’s not just about boosting the economy - it’s about enhancing the wellbeing of all New Zealanders."

