Vaping Bill Deserves To Fail At Second Reading

The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Bill, due for its second reading this week, would undermine smokers’ attempts to quit and sustain punitive taxes on low-income communities. The New Zealand Taxpayers Union is calling for MPs to vote against it.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Vapers, retailers and would-be former-smokers waited years for Minister Salesa to reveal her vaping legislation. The final result isn’t just inconvenient, but detrimental to the health and livelihoods of vulnerable New Zealanders.”

“We know that smokers are far more likely to kick the habit if alternatives are appealing and easy to obtain. By banning flavours other than mint, menthol and tobacco from non-specialist stores, this Bill will keep people addicted to cigarettes – which are much more harmful than vaping products.”

“Charitably, one might guess that Minister Salesa knew her Bill was overdue and settled on bad law just to get something over the line. Or maybe the Government is simply unwilling to lose out on excise revenue as more people switch to vapes.”

“Either way, big tobacco wins if this Bill passes. The losers would be everyday New Zealanders who want to make a change. Victims of smoking-related crimes, like dairy owners, would also be hurt. This evening’s vote will show which MPs are truly dedicated to acting in the public’s interest.”

“Claims by Auckland Schools Principals Association and the Asthma Foundation of a youth vaping epidemic are not backed by any evidence whatsoever, and are contradicted by the most recent studies including Auckland University and ASH.”

© Scoop Media