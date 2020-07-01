Whitireia And WelTec Welcomes Infrastructure Announcement

Whitireia and WelTec CE Mark Oldershaw welcomed today’s announcement of a $185 million investment in and job creation in the Wellington region.

The Government has outlined how the $3 billion infrastructure fund in the COVID Response and Recovery Fund will be allocated across regions. The overall package is expected to create about 20,000 jobs across New Zealand.

The first Wellington project was announced today: a $14 million refurbishment of Wellington District Court with the creation of 300 to 350 jobs. Initial construction is expected to begin early in the New Year. Additional local projects are expected to be announced later.

Mr Oldershaw said the vocational education offered by Whitireia and WelTec would play an important role in building the workforce required in these projects.

“Graduates of our construction, infrastructure, trades and engineering courses are equipped with the necessary practical and theoretical training to work on these projects. It would be great to see Wellington-trained graduates working on Wellington projects as it’s a win-win for our local economy.

“We look forward to the announcements of the other shovel-ready Wellington projects in the coming weeks.”

© Scoop Media

