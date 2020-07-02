Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Korean War Veterans Commemorate 70th Anniversary Of Start Of War

Thursday, 2 July 2020, 11:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

The service and sacrifice of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel in the Korean War was remembered at a commemoration in Wellington yesterday to mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the war.

Ten Korean War veterans were joined by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, South Korean Ambassador Sang-jin Lee, Minister for Veterans Ron Mark, Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short, Chief of Army Major General John Boswell and other members of the NZDF, and Head of Veterans’ Affairs Bernadine Mackenzie at the commemoration at Pukeahu National War Memorial.

While the armed conflict lasted from 1950-53 and was ended with an armistice but no peace treaty, from 1950 to 1957 more than 6000 New Zealanders served in Korea on land and sea as part of Kayforce.

During that time 45 New Zealanders died and 81 were wounded. Thirty-three of those who died are buried in the United Nations Cemetery in Busan, South Korea, while Able Seaman Robert Marchioni’s body has never been recovered from what is now North Korea.

About 500 New Zealand Korean War Veterans are alive today.

One of those veterans who was at yesterday’s commemoration was Des Vinten, who served in Korea as a dispatch rider from 1951-53.

Mr Vinten said it was good to see that their service in Korea had made a difference.

“I’ve been back to Seoul four times and I’m constantly amazed at what’s happened in those 70 years. The difference between Korea in 1951 and Korea today is absolutely incredible,” he said.

Ms Mackenzie said it was always a special moment when veterans gathered to remember their service and honour those who had fallen.

“It is also heartening for them to know that their service was valued,” she said.

Ms Ardern said the basis of New Zealand and South Korea’s modern relationship was forged seven decades ago during the conflict.

“The warm friendship we enjoy today has at its core strong political, economic and security links,” she said. “Our mutual spirit of cooperation also continues through our shared commitment to peace on the Korean peninsula – a commitment which reflects the ongoing importance of sacrifices made 70 years ago,” she said.

“To this day, the legacy established by Kayforce lives on in the New Zealand Defence Force personnel currently deployed to United Nations Command.”

Mr Lee said New Zealand was one of the first countries to respond to the United Nations call for assistance in the Korean War.

“On behalf of the government and the people of the Republic of Korea, I would like to express my special gratitude to the Korean War veterans,” he said.

“Korea’s recovery from the destruction of the war and active participation in the international society today would not have been possible without the help of good friends like New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Attack Isn’t Our Best Means Of Cyber-Defence

This morning’s news that the SIS engaged in attacks on the Indian High Commission and Embassy of Iran during the late 1980s/early 1990s should come as no surprise. Down the years, there’s been an Orwellian tendency to depict the role of our spy agencies as re-active, and being all about the provision of “defence” and “security” here at home. In reality, that’s not what they’re about. Regularly, our membership of the Five Eyes alliance has seen our spy agencies act as willing guns for hire for whatever contract work that MI6 or the CIA may have in mind... More>>



     
     

    Government: David Clark Resigns As Health Minister

    The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s resignation as Health Minister. More>>

    ALSO:

    Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

    The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

    ALSO:


    Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

    Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

    Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

    ALSO:

    Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

    Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

    The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

    ALSO:

    National: Todd Muller Announces Caucus Reshuffle

    Today I am confirming a minor shadow cabinet reshuffle due to the retirement of Paula Bennett. Dr Shane Reti will be ranked number 13 and will take on Associate Drug Reform. Shane has demonstrated a huge intellect and capacity for work, supporting ... More>>

    Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

    Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

    Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

    A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

    A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

    ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

    ALSO:


    Int'l Trade: New Zealand To Host Virtual APEC In 2021

    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker announced today that New Zealand’s hosting of APEC in 2021 will go ahead using virtual digital platforms. Mr Peters said the global disruption caused by COVID-19, ... More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     