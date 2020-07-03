CEAC Warns - National Party Position On Climate Change Is Still Abysmal

CEAC pre-election review of National Party ‘climate change policy’, is lacking in substance without any clear policy, that will leave voters with no idea of what National Party plans for saving our climate, and glancing at their ‘Transport plans’, National only supports a Government policy for building yet more roads, while cutting plans for elevating clean ‘Rail Transport’ over truck transport, for moving more freight by rail, which would thereby keep CO2 ‘climate emissions’ at a far lower levels.

Comparison between Government and opposition.

Labour coalition policy is keeping all our public highways /local roads safer by reducing road pavement surface destruction by plans to use more rail and less trucks who are responsible for causing immense road damages.

National during the last Government from 2008/2017 deliberately cut regional rail services around NZ, while they encouraged road freight to increase, causing public taxpayers increased cost on more road building and cost of damages to existing roads.

If this is National Party policy to tackle climate change of increasing road freight over rail it is a clear message to the voter National will be always forcing taxpayer costs to increase sharply paying for every day freight around our country, while Labour/NZ First have produced the new updated “National Rail strategy” which shows climate change leadership https://www.budget.govt.nz/budget/2019/wellbeing/transforming-economy/investing-in-rail.htm

Contrast Labour/NZ First to National;

National has vowed to scrap the RMA . https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/118223167/national-promises-to-repeal-and-replace-rma

National Instead plan to build massive highways for more (dirty emissions of CO2 using truck freight. https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA1912/S00153/national-to-deliver-on-housing-transport-and-infrastructure.htm

National also are deliberately refusing to plan for rail freight, thereby are encouraging no rail freight to and from all provincial ports.

CEAC warns National to bring forward a clear ‘climate change policy’ to support rail - if it wants to get voter support.

CEAC - adds our support to Government for elevating clean ‘Rail Transport’ over truck transport, for moving more freight onto rail when considering the benefits; thereby keeping our CO2 ‘climate emissions’ at a far lower levels, potentially stabilising climate changing weather events, saving taxpayer spending, keeping all our public highways /local roads safer, reducing road surface destruction from trucks causing immense road/bridge surface damages, and saving taxpayer costs from rising from paying for every day on roads all around our country.

