An Effective, Independent Voice For Port Waikato

Ian Cummings - Independent Candidate

Ian Cummings is pleased to announce he will be campaigning as an independent candidate in the upcoming general election to provide voters with a credible alternative and more effective voice on issues that matter to them.

“I am standing to ensure genuine advocacy in Parliament for Port Waikato, and I believe that as an independent MP, answerable to the electorate rather than a party, I can be a more effective voice for the area.

“Except in rare circumstances, Members of Parliament with an affiliation to a political party are duty bound to follow political party voting rules. By contrast, as an Independent MP, I will be free to always put the needs and interests of Port Waikato first.

“For example, last November while fully understanding the negative economic consequences for farming communities, our local MP joined with every other National Party MP in voting for the Zero Carbon Bill. Modelling forecast documents accompanying the Bill showed our economy would be at least 25% smaller by 2050, the burden would fall disproportionally on lower income households and the output of our farming community will be halved.

“Our local farming community deserve better. I agree with the need to face up to the climate change challenge but prefer an approach that also boosts economic development and protects property rights.”

Cummings is a family man; he is on the Board of a local School and is General Manager of a company operating major infrastructure utilities.

Cummings believes the private and voluntary sector, not the government, is where the capacity for innovation, creative thought and prosperity comes from.

“I want to reduce wasteful government spending together with the regulatory burden that unnecessarily harms economic growth and prosperity.

“I am a strong advocate for free enterprise. I believe we need to continue to stand up for economic and personal freedoms and I will represent the people of Port Waikato in ensuring these are protected regardless of party affiliation.”

So that voters can be well informed about who is standing in the electorate he is urging community groups and organisations to host "meet the candidates" meetings.

