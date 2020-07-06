Vision New Zealand Sets Its Sights On The New Electorate Of Takanini

Vision New Zealand is delighted to be launching George Ngatai as its candidate for Takanini tonight, 6th July, at the Songbird Cafe, 9 Gosper Road, Waiata Shores, Conifer Grove Takanini.

Party Leader Hannah Tamaki said “I am confident that George will be a real contender for Vision New Zealand in this new electorate of Takanini. It’s a strategic move for the Party as George is very accomplished in many areas of business and life and he is politically savvy having been in the political arena over a period of years”.

George is the Director and Co-founder of Whanau Ora Community Clinics (est 2014) providing affordable access to quality healthcare, housing and social services. He received a Queens Service Medal (QSM) in 2017 for services to Maori, Health and the Community.

George is well acquainted with the complexities of governance and budget management having sat on the Audit Risk and Finance Committee following his appointment as a Board Member by the Minister of Health onto the Counties Manukau District Health Board 2016. He also sat on the DHB’s Hospital Advisory Committee and Community Funding Advisory Committee and chaired the Maori Advisory Committee.

He is an adviser to Maori and Mainstream Business, and is also a JP (Justice of the Peace) providing free community support at the grassroots levels.

George is an International Speaker and has shared the stage with A-Listed celebrities and entrepreneurs like Al Pacino, John Travolta and Mel Gibson, speaking to delegates from around the world. His subject; ‘The achievements that affordable, accessible healthcare and social services has on communities, how small business works effectively in transforming and improving the quality of life for families in New Zealand’.

“First and foremost though, George is a family man, he and his wife Raewyn have 6 children together. He is a caring father and grandfather who believes strongly in traditional Christian family values” Said Hannah Tamaki. “We are expecting a good turnout at his launch tonight, 6pm at the Songbird Cafe, Conifer Grove Takanini”.

“I am delighted to be representing Vision New Zealand in the new electorate of Takanini. I will be working very hard to ensure that Takanini has fresh, integral representation come September 19th. Takanini is a rapidly developing area of Auckland with a diverse make-up and many young families. Vision New Zealand is the only party that puts family at the heart of the matter. The only party that stands for our flag, freedoms and family”.

