Takuta Ferris Signs Up To Ka Pao Te Tōrea – The Dawn Of Māori Futures

Tai Tonga Candidate, Takuta Ferris, has signed up to the visionary thinking that has been produced by Tokona Te Raki (Māori futures collective).

“The opening statement by Dr Eruera Tarena says it all” said Takuta Ferris. “The future is not just human, it’s Māori”.

“Ka whati te tai: a generation disrupted - The challenges and opportunities for Māori in the new work order post COVID’ is an incredible resource to help all New Zealanders understand both the impact of COVID-19 on rangatahi Māori (‘a generation disrupted’) but importantly it also focuses on future-focused skills and how they align with our strengths as Māori.”

“I was really intrigued with the report’s challenge that a mind-set of risk-taking needs to be combined with enterprise skills such as creativity and problem-solving” said Takuta Ferris.

“Ka whati te tai urges us to be like the oyster catcher and seize the day -suggesting that both pandemics and recessions are transformational.

“From what I’ve seen of many of the Māori enterprises in Te Tai Tonga – initiatives like Tokona Te Raki (Christchurch); Te Kaika (Dunedin); Pa Wananga, Pa Ora at Omaka Pa (Blenheim) or Wharewaka (Wellington) – Māori are teaching us all how to be future focused – bringing together the best blend of skills and approaches to achieve both transformation and wellbeing along the way.

Ka Whati Te Tai ends with five key recommendations that pivot the landscape for Māori away from a focus only on labourers to reorientate our communities to the leadership Māori bring. The recommendations are;

1. A new curriculum to teach enterprise skills and creativity

2. Designing programmes for life-long learning

3. Empowering whānau to make the home a place for learning.

4. Addressing the digital divide – ensuring rangatahi have access to an internet connected device for recreation as well as education

5. Exploring dynamic and agile education systems that keep Māori engaged in learning

The report concludes by challenging us to ‘see’ our rangatahi as the leaders we know they are.

“Instead of worrying about whether politicians are taking a bike ride in the forest, this is the sort of activity we should all be encouraging – learning about the leadership that exists all around us, and taking action to unshackle any barriers that get in the way”.

http://www.maorifutures.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Tokona-Te-Raki-Ka-whati-te-tai.pdf

