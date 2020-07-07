Nats’ Apologetic Stance On State Housing Is Pathetic
Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 11:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to National MP Nicola Willis’s
statement
that National was wrong to sell so much state housing,
New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke
says:
“What a weak capitulation to
left-wing ideology.”
“Selling a state house
doesn’t make it disappear from the market. In fact, when
governments hold on to state housing they make the housing
crisis worse by slowing down development, limiting supply,
and driving up prices in the private
market.”
“When National left office in 2017,
almost 4000 state houses in Auckland were worth
more than a million dollars, typically because they’re
located on quarter-acre sections in expensive suburbs like
Remuera and Tamaki. That’s an incredible inefficiency –
a sensible private developer would see the rising land value
and take it as a signal to knock down these homes and
replace them with more dense, lower-cost
housing.”
“National, as a party of small
government, should realise that having politicians in charge
of housing does not solve a housing
crisis.”
