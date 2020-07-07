Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Vaping Bill Needs More Than Urgency Rush Job

Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy

Rather than MPs rushing to regulate vaping in the last few days of this Parliamentary term, the bill’s many complexities should be debated after the General Election, says Nancy Loucas, co-director of Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy (AVCA).

Parliament will sit for just three more weeks after the July school holidays, then rise in early August for the election campaign. The Leader of the House has already signalled that several bills in progress could be passed under Urgency in the last sitting days.

The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Bill was reported back by the Health Select Committee on 2 June, but it has since languished on the Order Paper waiting for its second reading.

“We’ve been calling for legislation for years, and to think it could now be rushed through under Urgency is completely unacceptable. Sadly, the only winners will be the shareholders of multinational corporations.

“Given time is now short, Parliament should do the right thing and debate the bill after the election. Then MPs will have a fresh mandate and be more focused to deal with the many complex issues the proposed regulation brings,” she says.

AVCA was disappointed the public submission period was shortened by the Minister’s request, then oral submitters had to present via teleconference during the height of lockdown which was already a stressful time for everyone.

“Ever since Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa introduced the bill in late February, vaping advocates, consumers and businesses have been forced to respond in a totally sub-optimal way. Nonetheless, Parliament can now decide to invest the necessary time to get the bill right. It’s too important to be passed in haste.”

She says New Zealand smokers and vapers were let down by a disengaged Health Select Committee which sided with opponents’ emotion not the evidence, changing the bill little.

“As it stands, general and online-only vape retailers will be permitted to sell just three vape flavours – mint, menthol, and tobacco. Adults, however, love flavours. That’s how they successfully switch from cigarettes. By limiting flavours, you’re just limiting the opportunities smokers have to quit tobacco,” says Nancy Loucas.

If the bill is rushed through before the election, with little or no changes made, she believes New Zealand can expect to see smoking rates back on the rise with Smokefree 2025 seriously hindered.

AVCA is also frustrated that its petition to Parliament requesting ‘That the House of Representatives debate the Government’s proposal to limit flavoured nicotine e-liquids to mint, menthol and tobacco’ still awaits Parliament’s response. It was signed by 17,357 people before it closed on 31 March: https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/petitions/document/PET_91278/petition-of-nancy-loucas-sutthoff-for-aotearoa-vapers-community

About AVCA

AVCA was formed in 2016 by vapers across New Zealand wanting their voices heard in local and central government. All members are former smokers who promote vaping to help smokers quit - a much less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco products. AVCA does not have any affiliation or vested interest in industry - tobacco, pharmaceutical and/or the local vaping manufacturing or retail sectors.

