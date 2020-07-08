Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Announcing The Launch Of The First Integrity NZ Candidate.

Wednesday, 8 July 2020, 9:09 am
Press Release: The Integrity Party

Troy Mihaka, local Wellington Conservation Volunteer, Arts Manager and LGBTQ+ Advocate announces candidacy in the 2020 General Election.

Standing in the Electorate of Rongotai, Mihaka will be representing the Integrity Party of Aotearoa New Zealand. A political group which he co-founded in early 2020, alongside Helen Cartwright and a group of like minded individuals. Mihaka was elected as Deputy Leader in May 2020.

Mihaka, along with Integrity NZ, will be fighting for

  • The survival of our Native Animals, and the protection of our waterways and habitats
  • Appointment of a Waste Management Commissioner
  • Improved transport options across New Zealand
  • Better mental health services for our people, including two years of free counselling post-COIVD

Mihaka is of Ngā Rauru descent and is no stranger to the political field, having stood for GWRC in the 2019 Local Government Election. Mihaka is excited to seek new conservation projects within Wellington, alongside the current Wellington Regional Council.

Having recently co-authored a petition to change the rules for Blood Donations by men-who-have-sex-with-other-men (

view the petition on Stuff News

), Mihaka is ready to take his quest for equal rights further, to the Beehive.

Mihaka says:

"Together we can change the face of New Zealand politics. Together we can build a better country. But to do it, we need your help."

Mihaka's campaign launch will take place on

Tuesday, 14 July 2020.

This campaign launch will be a little different to the norm. A variety show fundraiser hosted by local drag monster, Stabitha. The event will mark the rise of Matariki, and features a selection of local artists to celebrate Wellington's unique style.

For more information on Troy Mihaka, Integrity Candidate for Rongotai, please visit

www.tipanz.org/troymihaka

