Chong Standing As New Conservative 2020 Candidate For New Plymouth

Murray Chong has been selected as the New Conservative candidate for New Plymouth for the 2020 General Election.

“I’m delighted to be the New Conservative candidate for the 2020 election. Having stood for another party in 2017, only to be let down by a coalition government that continues to ignore the will of the people, I’m pleased to now represent a party committed to safeguarding our democracy with Binding Citizens Initiated Referenda (BCIR).” Said Murray Chong.

Murray is a proud New Plymouth local, born & raised with a strong family connection to the Taranaki region. Murray has served his community in many volunteer roles with local surf lifesaving, ski clubs, regional ambulance and rescue helicopter services. Murray has been a Councillor for the New Plymouth District Council since 2013, and is the owner of a successful financial services business.

As a small business owner for most of his professional life, Murray values good policy that enables businesses and families to flourish rather than the personality politics of the current government, another reason he joined New Conservative.

“Deciding to be the primary caregiver in my daughter's life, and raising her as a solo dad was the greatest opportunity in my life. It taught me many things, along with the importance of protecting and promoting the family unit. I will be fighting for a prosperous & thriving New Plymouth, supporting the industries that provide jobs for our families, while defending freedom of speech, life, privacy and the freedom of the individual for all New Zealanders, regardless of citizenship, race, gender or religion,” said Murray Chong.

"New Conservative is excited to have Murray on its team. He joins its list of hardworking, energetic and committed candidates from all over New Zealand who are focused on bringing practical change to parliament in 2020," says Leighton Baker, Party Leader

