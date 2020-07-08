International Zero Waste Conference For Aotearoa

“The Zero Waste Network Aotearoa is extremely pleased to announce that we will host a free, international online zero waste conference in December this year. The conference is called Our Zero Waste World Digital Summit. It will highlight zero waste success stories, as well as local and global perspectives on key issues,” said Executive Officer Dorte Wray.

“The world is heaving under the pressure of out-of-control quantities of waste and depleting of vital resources. Zero waste is an idea whose time has come with real-world, practical solutions to address waste while building community, climate resilience and creating employment opportunities. Our conference will put this future-proofed paradigm front and centre, because we simply no longer have the option of business-as-usual.”

“There will be three streams: zero waste people & culture; design for zero waste and practical zero waste. We think that this mix of topics will appeal to a broad range of people across the public sector, community groups, scholars, business and individuals; those who are experienced practitioners and those who are new to the zero waste movement.”

“The programme will include presentations and live panel discussions available via the magic of the internet, and local events.”

“Zero waste has the solutions to achieve real change in our world. This will be a chance to learn, get inspiration, find new ways to act, and connect with people passionate about zero waste from around the world.”

“We are excited to hear from people in the community; the invitation to pitch a presentation for the conference is open until 28 August.”

More details about the conference can be found on the website: https://www.summit.zerowaste.co.nz/

Details about speakers and conference topics will be available starting from 18th September 2020

