SAP policy paper identifies data and technology as keys to helping Kiwis get back to work and driving a bigger, better, faster economic recovery

SAP has released to the public a policy paper, “Helping Kiwis get back to work: How data and technology can drive a bigger, better, faster economic recovery.”

The paper acknowledges the New Zealand government’s world-leading policy response to Covid-19, including the establishment of the alert level system and swift stimulus from all levels of government. SAP’s aim, in releasing this paper, is to stimulate thinking and discussion about the next problem: the economic recovery. SAP believes that this is not a problem government can solve alone; rather it is a challenge for government, business and the technology sector to solve in collaboration.

To start the conversation SAP has shared its thinking with a few key government agencies. Now it is publicly releasing the paper to further stimulate informed discussion across the technology sector and amongst businesses in general.

SAP has crystallised its thinking around six themes:

A Data-Driven Policy Response to Unemployment

Digitising Small and Medium Enterprises

A More Responsive Public Service

A More Efficient Public Service

Applying Digital Engineering to Infrastructure Projects

Smarter Borders

