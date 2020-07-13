Green Power Policy Is An Ineffectual Nice-to-have
Monday, 13 July 2020, 2:06 pm
The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union
is throwing shade on the Green
Party’s new policies to install solar
panels on state houses and subsidise them for private
residences, which would cost taxpayers $806,000,000 over
three years.
Taxpayers Union
spokesperson Islay Aitchison says, “Every new dollar of
spending is another dollar of debt, which young New
Zealanders and their children will have to repay. Piling on
costs for future generations, for nice-to-haves like solar
panels, is a betrayal to the Green Party’s own core voter
base.”
“Solar panels aren’t even the kind of
silver bullet that might begin to justify this policy.
They’re only effective when the sun is out and it’s
extremely difficult to store power.”
“Once users
are home from work or it gets cold enough to need the heater
on, they’ll have to rely on traditional power sources
anyway. In other words, solar panels wouldn’t address
peak-time power use and the economics of the electricity
network would remain
unchanged.”
