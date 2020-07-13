SFO Commences Investigation In Relation To Labour Party Donations
Monday, 13 July 2020, 6:50 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced an investigation
in relation to donations made to the Labour Party in
2017.
The SFO is presently conducting four
investigations in relation to electoral funding matters. A
fifth matter that the agency investigated relating to
electoral funding is now before the courts.
“We
consider that making the current announcement is consistent
with our past practice in this area of electoral
investigations and in the public interest,” the Director
of the SFO, Julie Read, said.
In the interests of
transparency and consistency, the SFO has announced the
commencement of all these investigations.
The SFO has
no further comment to
make.
