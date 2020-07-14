Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CEAC Want Gov’t To Protect Communities Using ‘OECD/WHO/EU Standards Traffic Noise

Tuesday, 14 July 2020, 10:08 am
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

CEAC want Gov’t to protect communities using ‘OECD/WHO/EU standards traffic noise for residential traffic noise

Confirmation of reports to urban residents both from NZTA/Transit-NZ acoustical consultants have since 2001 warned residents that heavy traffic levels coupled with raising busy roads over residential zones will “lift the noise level”. (See Traffic effects) : FHWA Website on Highway Traffic Noise below the end of this report.

This may affect most regions of NZ today with high truck freight movement through all residential zones.

This issue was first raised to Napier residents in a report as long ago as 2001 when a “flyover” ‘overbridge’ on the “HB Expressway” was built over several Napier residential suburbs of Greenmeadows East, Tamatea, and Pirimai without environmental consideration then.

In the press release from ‘Transit NZ’ featured in the local paper ‘HB Today’ on Friday June 22nd 2001 an article appeared in the press under “Flyover will lift noise level; report.” The article showed the traffic levels then would increase but noise levels would stay; - quote; ‘within their guidelines’ apart from two small groups of houses in two residential areas of ‘Downing Avenue, and Hamlin Place’.

  • Today in 2020 (19 years later).
  • the rail has almost stopped moving freight
  • so the truck traffic has massively increased and all traffic volumes have trebled
  • This has caused many negative noise and pollution impacts to resident health and wellbeing causing complaints from all residential zones near the HB Expressway.
  • So CEAC asked NZTA for involvement to measure the noise levels using the “OECD/WHO/EU urban traffic noise standards.” Whereas they measure “in specific environments” under WHO “Guidelines for community noise“ WHO guidelines for community noise 1999.
  • WHO headquarters, 1999 the “low frequency traffic noise emissions” in a more accurate method by capturing the more damaging lower frequencies noise from trucks that penetrates the homes easily even if those homes were heavily insulated, as acoustic consultants have warned that the ‘low frequency vibrations emitted from trucks is transmitted from the trucks though the ground and under the homes to produce an averse effect to the residents and health effects can result with continual exposure to those low frequencies as they cause “sound pressure waves”

CEAC wants NZTA to send a ‘specialised noise consultant in using more ‘descriptors’ for “low frequency truck noise emissions” to meet the residents at a inclusive public meeting to hear their complaints and measure for “low frequency traffic noise levels from trucks” in all residential zones now heavily affected by the massive truck freight now impacting on residential health and wellbeing.

Sadly since we requested this, no response has been received from NZTA for a meeting with a acoustical consultant or use measurement ‘descriptors’ for “low frequency traffic noise levels from trucks” so it now is in the governments court to ensure our health and wellbeing.

The WHO and EU traffic noise guidelines in residential zones are far more protective of residential health protection from noise in residential zones overseas than NZ standards are, and local residents in many NZ residential areas are now seeking that same ‘protection’ be given their health and wellbeing in NZ. WHO guidelines for community noise

WHO headquarters, 1999.

This week we were fortunate to have our Community Environmental Company offer to conduct several traffic noise surveys of truck transport emissions of “low frequency noise“ measurement using the combined ‘descriptors’ from two separate Acoustical metering units at selected residents properties affected by truck traffic alongside the highway in the city using a low noise frequency measurement system described as dBZ or flat frequency.

https://pulsarinstruments.com/en/post/understanding-a-c-z-noise-frequency-weightings

Z-Weighting – (Z-frequency-weighting). Z-weighted is the flat frequency response of 8Hz to 20kHz (+/- 1.5dB), this is the actual noise that is made with no weighting at all for the human ear (Z for zero). Often used in octave band analysis and for determining environmental noise. Measurements made are displayed as dB(Z) or dBZ, or LZeq, LZFmax, LZE – where the Z shows the use of the Z-weighting.

The acoustical referenced system used was covered in the ‘World Health Organisation’ (WHO) documents regarding “Health effects of traffic noise”

WHO guidelines for community noise

WHO headquarters, 1999

The results were stark as there was a 10% increase in “low frequency” noise registered using the lower frequency measurement scale rather than the standard method used by NZTA and those logged results showed we are actually living in a “adverse effects” environment in residential areas near heavy traffic roads.

One truck 20 meters away from the home emitted 86.3dBZ on one meter while on the other meter at the same time measured only 73.9dBA.

Over the course of the survey this variance was repeated many times signalling a call for more accurate surveys using a multiple sets of ‘descriptors’ when measuring heavy laden freight truck movements through ‘noise sensitive residential zones’.

This is why we need to adopt the OECD/WHO/EU traffic noise ‘standards’ for residential traffic noise to protect residential health and wellbeing.

Source: FHWA Website on Highway Traffic Noise

Government read this please;

CAUSES OF TRAFFIC NOISE

The following affect highway traffic noise:

  1. Traffic Volume

2000 vehicles per hour sounds twice as loud as 200 vehicles per hour.

  1. Vehicle Speed

Traffic at 65 miles per hour sounds twice as loud as traffic at 30 miles per hour.

  1. Trucks

One truck at 55 miles per hour sounds as loud as 10 cars at 55 miles per hour.

Note:

  • The loudness of traffic noise is generally increased by a closer distance to the highway, heavier traffic volume, higher speed, and a larger number of trucks.
  • Vehicle noise is a combination of the noise from the engine, exhaust, and tires.
  • Defective mufflers and other faulty vehicle parts can also increase the loudness of traffic noise.
  • Any condition, such as a steep incline, that causes heavy labouring of motor vehicle engines will also increase traffic noise levels.


Source: FHWA Website on Highway Traffic Noise

We are calling for Labour/NZF Government to use OECD/WHO/EU traffic noise ‘standards’ for residential traffic noise to protect residential health and wellbeing.

CEAC says;

Also Government must now restore our public owned rail system as our prime mover of freight throughout NZ as it used to be, - “to protect both our public health and wellbeing of our environment and climate for future generations”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


National: Todd Muller Resigns As Leader Of The Opposition

I have taken time over the weekend to reflect on my experience over the last several weeks as Leader of the Opposition.

It has become clear to me that I am not the best person to be Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the New Zealand National Party at this critical time for New Zealand... More>>

 

Green Party: Unveils Clean Energy Plan

The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party’s Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ... More>>

ALSO:

National Departures: Press Statement From Michelle Boag

Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Statement From Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters has announced he is taking a short stint of medical leave this week. More>>


Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Eenrgy & Environment: Snail Like Progress On Government Vehicle Emissions Targets

First published in Energy and Environment on June 2, 2020. The latest data on the Government’s attempts to reduce the emissions of its transport fleet show no discernible progress. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s data on reducing ... More>>

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>

Foreign Affairs: New Zealand To Review Relationship Settings With Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. “China’s decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Patient Info Leak: Hamish Walker - A Personal Statement And An Apology

I have spoken to National Party Leader Todd Muller and informed him that I passed to members of the media, by email, information containing Covid-19 patient details that was given to me by a source. I did this to expose the Government’s shortcomings ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 