Auckland Council Can No Longer Use The Weather As An Excuse To Hike Rates
Tuesday, 14 July 2020, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance
“The Council has been using the water crisis as an
excuse to prime Auckland ratepayers for a painful 3.5%
increase in rates. Supposedly, the crisis has introduced
$239 million in new costs.”
“However, the
Government has now announced $196 million in unexpected new
funding for Auckland Council. This wipes away the impact of
the water crisis on Council finances, when combined with
small cuts to planned capital investment.”
“The
Council is planning, for example, to invest an additional
$100 million in its development agency, Panuku Development.
That’s a bizarre move during a fiscal crisis. If anything,
the Council should be selling down Panuku’s assets –
which is the responsible thing to do on this rainy
day.”
“Councillors cannot seriously use the
weather to guilt trip Aucklanders into paying higher rates
– especially when taxpayers nationwide are bailing the
Council
out.”
