Māori Party Co-leader Announces Policy Plan For Bold Action On Climate Change

Sunday, 19 July 2020, 8:09 am
Press Release: The Maori Party

Māori Party Co-leader and Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has today announced her party’s climate change policy plan, that will restore the environment, create jobs and reduce costs by transitioning Aotearoa’s economy towards renewable energy, clean technology, and regenerative agriculture.

“The Māori Party climate change policy is to uphold years of struggle by Māori for action by pushing to end fossil fuel exploration and extraction in Aotearoa and for a transition to an economy that is clean, fair and protects and restores our environment,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

“We will end new onshore oil and gas permits and withdraw existing onshore and offshore permits with a target of decommissioning sites by 2030. Oil and gas is a sunset industry in Aotearoa and its about time Crown policy reflected that reality.

“I have led the campaign against seabed mining in Taranaki and know just how risky and untested it is. I will continue to campaign to put in place a nationwide ban on seabed mining permits within the EEZ and to withdraw existing permits.

“One of our key priorities is to establish a $1bn Pūngao Auaha scheme for Māori-owned community energy projects and for solar panel and insulation instillations on marae, kura, papakāinga housing developments and whānau homes. The scheme will create jobs in grassroots communities and the Māori economy, while bringing down energy costs for thousands of whānau and building resilience.

“Ensuring that Māori-led clean technology projects are supported with R&D, start-up funding, and partnership finance, alongside our proposed $300m Mātai Ahuwhenua fund to support Māori farmers to transition towards regenerative and value-add agricultural models, will help ensure that the Māori economy continues to grow as we adapt to live with the reality of climate change.

“We have an obligation to our rangatahi and mokopuna to unite and do everything we can to protect our taiao and our whānau from the climate crisis in the short time that we have left,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

In summary, the policy will:

  1. End new onshore oil and gas permits, withdraw existing onshore and offshore oil and gas permits within five years and aim to decommission sites by 2030
  2. Ban seabed mining permits nationwide and withdraw existing seabed mining permits
  3. Establish dedicated $1bn Pūngao Auaha fund for Māori-owned community energy projects and solar panel and insulation instillations on marae, kura, homes and papakāinga housing developments
  4. Work alongside interested whānau, hapū and iwi to develop a national Māori strategy for renewable energy and clean technology and ensure the Crown supports Māori-led clean technology projects with R&D, start-up funding, and partnership finance
  5. Phase out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser on farms by 2025 and bring methane emissions from agriculture into the ETS to disincentivise intensive methane-emitting agriculture
  6. Establish $300m Mātai Ahuwhenua innovation and support fund to incentivise Māori farmers to transition to regenerative and value-add farming practises
  7. Ensure the Crown works with whānau, hapū and iwi to establish climate change adaptation plans and establish a fund to support whānau, hapū and iwi with adaptation
  8. Ensure Aotearoa plays a greater role in supporting Pasifika leaders on the world stage through aggressive diplomatic efforts

