Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Last Chance To Save Canal Road Trees

Monday, 20 July 2020, 3:07 pm
Press Release: The Tree Council Inc

Please join us to support The Tree Council who are presenting to Auckland Council's Environment and Climate Change Committee tomorrow (Tuesday) morning at 10am. We will gather in the reception area outside the meeting room in the Town Hall before 9.45am.

We understand that the sale of the Canal Rd property has fallen through (again) and there are still 36 mature native trees standing on the site. We will be making a plea to Council to step in now and save the site.

Councillors will receive a presentation from staff on the results of the remote sensing LiDAR analysis of the city's tree canopy cover. It shows that less than 5% of the urban forest comprises trees greater than 15m in height.

The Canal Rd property offers a unique opportunity to retain mature native trees of significant height and age, in line with Council's Urban Ngāhere Strategy objectives.

The Council has recently met to consider its Emergency Budget which proposed disposal of $200m of Council assets. The Tree Council considers that a land swap for the Canal Rd site with one of these assets would be an appropriate way forward at zero cost to Council.

The Tree Council's Secretary Dr Mels Barton says "This would be a fantastic gift to the people of Avondale, who have been protecting these trees for the last week from the arborists sent to fell them. 10 trees of the 46 have been lost, but the rest remain standing including the rare black maire.

The Tree Council calls upon Auckland's Councillors to honour the objectives in their Urban Ngāhere Strategy and retain these trees for future generations."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Tree Council Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mainstream Media’s Romance With Judith Collins

Crikey. It feels like the media and Judith Collins should just get a room and be done with it. Such has been the commentariat’s love affair with National’s new leader – she’s a “warrior queen” according to one take - that Collins would have been applauded whatever she did in yesterday’s reshuffle of her caucus line-up. Keep in mind that these reshuffles are routine events. Every new leader (Todd Muller included) has done one. No big deal. Not this time, though. There would be promotions, there would be demotions. Allegedly, the reshuffle was giving the warrior queen yet another chance to stamp her mark.. More>>

 

National: Statement From Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon

“Today I spoke to National Party Leader Judith Collins to inform her I will not be contesting the upcoming election. “As I noted in my maiden speech three years ago, when I was younger I lost three close friends to suicide. It was an extremely ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 