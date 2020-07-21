Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Statement From President Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom On Operation Kingsville

Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 6:02 am
Press Release: Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom

President Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom Chapter – Sonny Fatupaito – Operation Kingsville – Waikato Organised Crime Investigation – NZ Police – “NOT US”

On 10 July 2020, a news release from the Minister of Police – Stuart Nash, stated that “Senior leadership of the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom had been taken out as a result of Operation Kingsville, which resulted in 29 arrests. Minister Nash went onto state “Police are committed to dismantling the networks that see gangs and white-collar professionals try to exploit vulnerable members of their own communities”. Nash’s release was followed by Detective Inspector – Graham Pitkethley - Waikato Police Organised Crime Squad Manager, who alleged “the search warrants, carried out in the Waikato, Auckland and Bay of Plenty, resulted in the arrest of 29 people including a senior member of the Waikato Mongrel Mob”.

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/gang-crime-meth-harm-targeted-waikato?fbclid=IwAR0zeT8ujaFYV02DDeEr3FNHF7AjfrsxP9yRI2_ztc24X6ZvJN7ss1ZZNjw

As Ariki of the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom I can categorically and proudly state that no members or senior leadership of the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom were arrested or attributed with the 20 executed search warrants spear-headed by the Waikato Police Organised Crime Squad.

https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/operation-kingsville-waikato-organised-crime-investigation?fbclid=IwAR0_0uVAon3tCFo5YSOG4AC_gcPgxMV5CZvdnwb5mn-ZxNlF3vzkQ8bwgJQ

The Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom continue to make transformative and intergenerational changes for our people despite the continual misinformation spread by the Minister of Police, the NZ Police hierarchy, and mainstream media. Minister Nash’s Te Huringa o Te Tai “token” speech stated, “New Zealand Police’s motto is Safer Communities Together. For a moment I want to focus on the word “together”. “Together” is about New Zealand Police working with all of New Zealand’s diverse communities, and working with a range of valuable partners, to make New Zealand the Safest Country and enhance security at home and in the Pacific.

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/speech/te-huringa-o-te-tai-police-crime-prevention-strategy

Regardless of persistent efforts by the Kingdom’s leadership to liaise with the Waikato Police via the refreshed Te Huringa o Te Tai police strategy, meetings are continually refused and the current gang liaison officer in Waikato is missing in action. Undeterred the Waikato Kingdom pushes forward for our people, not the Government, not the Minister of Police and not New Zealand politicians.

It is deeply disappointing to the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom executive that the Minister of Police and the NZ Police’s National Organised Crime Group continue to use such sensationalism, misinformation and misreporting in an obvious attempt to undermine all the good works and positive community support we have worked hard to achieve. Perhaps this is a deliberate ploy to obfuscate what the Mongrel Mob Waikato Kingdom is trying to achieve. The NZ Police have negative attitudes and negative narratives that are obstructive to us and our determination to change our lives for the better, and they do not believe that we as a iwi can make positive, proactive, and constructive change.

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12278211

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/117379741/waikato-mongrel-mobs-gangster-bark-refined-for-public-consumption

Our Kingdom whānau have responded to the inter-generational effects of the racism, bias, abuse, and colonisation that the justice system has created, enabled and continues to deliver almost 200 years since the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/402731/state-care-institutions-central-to-early-gang-formation-academic

Just as Dame Tariana Turia has always said, 'We need to use our collective genius to ensure communities are empowered to develop local solutions to local problems'. The core to Whānau Ora - that whānau are empowered to know that they hold the solutions to any challenges that face them”, and this is exactly the work that we are carrying out within our organisation here in the Waikato.

In 2016 methamphetamine was banned and urine testing was introduced by the Kingdom Chapter, this was just one initiative to bring forth more productive, constructive, and positive changes. With the right leaders in the right place’s miracles can happen. It is time to turn the tide, so we as a people will have a better chance to give our young leaders of tomorrow, and their children's children a more productive and constructive way of life.

With the NZ general election only weeks away, I know without doubt politicians will be using the gang rhetoric for their political posturing. As I have previously stated, "if any decent political party were serious about tackling gang issues, they would first tackle and eliminate poverty. We know through our life experiences that this iwi was born out of the ashes of poverty.

https://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/news/politics/mongrel-mob-simon-bridges-should-target-poverty-to-tackle-gang-problems/

