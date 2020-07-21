Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Feds Committed To A Platform For Growth

Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 6:16 am
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers launches its General Election 2020 Platform today, challenging political parties in the upcoming general election to take a sensible, practical and affordable approach to tackling issues of high importance to its members.

"There’s a lot of stuff in our Platform document - plenty for politicians and their advisors to read. But in short, we are looking for a government that commits to building a solid foundation for the future of New Zealand’s agricultural industries," Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says.

"Pretty much everyone - MPs of every political stripe included - have acknowledged the primary sector will be at the forefront of helping our economy recover from the Covid-19 fallout. But ill-thought out government policies and investment decisions hinder rather than help that mission," Andrew.

"Our Platform clearly outlines the priorities for our sector as we see them, and gives farmers and rural residents pointers to important questions to ask at meet the candidate meetings and key issues to evaluate which party to vote for."

The Federated Farmers’ 8-point plan for creating a solid platform for a prosperous agricultural sector and thriving rural communities is outlined in its 2020 General Election Platform:

1. Continue efforts to realise the benefits of free trade:

- Recognising the importance of growing primary sector exports from its current $46.6 billion annual income base to start filling the net $10 billion hole created by the closure of the borders to tourism.

- Build New Zealand’s hard-earned international reputation of a producer of high quality and safe products.

- Strongly resist local and international pressures to increase domestic subsidies and barriers to trade.

2. Building regulatory and science systems that empower environmental gains rather than stifling enterprise and innovation:

- Current Zero Carbon Act requirements will cut livestock sector exports by $7 billion - $14 billion by 2050 - Zero Carbon methane target needs to be reviewed.

- Support for key principles in Primary Sectors Commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions as outlined in He Wake Eke Noa.

- Recalibration of current essential freshwater settings that will stifle economic and employment growth - other than for planners and lawyers.

- Increased investment in science to better understand the state of the environment and to enable new solutions to be found and used.

3. Quality Government spending and management:

- A credible roadmap to return to an affordable Government spending and taxing regime.

4. High quality and reliable infrastructure for rural businesses and communities:

- Increased investment in rural roads and bridges.

- Achieving telecommunications systems for rural that matches that in urban areas.

- Develop a national water strategy to drive investment in more reliable water supplies for producing high quality food, enabling better environmental outcomes and reducing business and community vulnerability to droughts.

- Lifting proportion of energy from renewable sources above current 40% - hooking electric cars to coal-fired power stations is not the answer.

5. Meeting the challenge of getting Kiwis to work on farms:

- Recognising the important role migrant workers will play in a safe and effective transition to more Kiwis working on NZ farms.

- Ensuring skills and training programmes are fit for purpose.

6. Ensuring local government concentrates on key services:

- Local Government is caught in the middle between increased expectations from central government and communities under economic and employment stress.

- Councils have an even more important role to run effectively and efficiently in light of COVID-19.

7. Forestry: Right tree in the right place. Current short-sighted forestry incentives will have permanent repercussions:

- ETS settings that place a high reliance on blanket forestry, particularly carbon farming, will permanently damage the viability of rural communities and ultimately stop working as carbon sinks.

- Overseas investment rules that favour forestry need to be changed.

8. Biosecurity and Pest Management are key:

- Continued vigilance before and at the border required to keep out a long list of nasties that threaten the primary sector and the environment.

- Continue support for initiatives to reduce impacts of weeds and pest animals, and have an open mind on the potential of GE technologies to reduce costs and improve effectiveness.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mainstream Media’s Romance With Judith Collins

Crikey. It feels like the media and Judith Collins should just get a room and be done with it. Such has been the commentariat’s love affair with National’s new leader – she’s a “warrior queen” according to one take - that Collins would have been applauded whatever she did in yesterday’s reshuffle of her caucus line-up. Keep in mind that these reshuffles are routine events. Every new leader (Todd Muller included) has done one. No big deal. Not this time, though. There would be promotions, there would be demotions. Allegedly, the reshuffle was giving the warrior queen yet another chance to stamp her mark.. More>>

 

National: Statement From Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon

“Today I spoke to National Party Leader Judith Collins to inform her I will not be contesting the upcoming election. “As I noted in my maiden speech three years ago, when I was younger I lost three close friends to suicide. It was an extremely ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 