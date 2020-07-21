Foster’s Silencing Scheme Is Undemocratic
Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 11:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to reports
that Andy Foster has engaged a lawyer to threaten Wellington
City councilors, the New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union says the move is
undemocratic.
Taxpayers’ Union
spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Unlike appointed public
servants and members of the judiciary, councillors aren’t
– and shouldn’t be – politically neutral. They’re
elected because of their views and democracy can’t
function without the voting public understanding what those
views are.”
“How can residents cast an informed
vote in 2022 if candidates’ concerns during the present
term can’t be expressed publicly? Additionally, silencing
dissenting voices undermines ongoing public engagement on
the issue at hand, the fate of Wellington’s public
library. That issue is projected to cost ratepayers $200
million (over $2,500 per household). Accountability on this
matter couldn’t be more important.”
“The fact
ratepayers are covering Andy Foster’s legal costs only
makes things worse. It seems unlikely that Mr Foster, the
local government 'Jonesie' award
winner for 2020, considered what ratepayers would think
about ponying up for his suppression
tactics.”
