Improved Pay Equity Bill On The Table
Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 5:50 am
Press Release: Business NZ
BusinessNZ has welcomed changes to the Pay Equity Bill
that aims to get better pay for women in undervalued
occupations.
BusinessNZ was part of the Pay Equity
Joint Working Group that agreed on a set of principles for
pay equity bargaining.
Chief Executive Kirk Hope says
the principles agreed in the tripartite working group have
now been reaffirmed by the current Government and will
clarify the process for settling pay equity claims, more
clearly aligning it with the collective bargaining framework
in the Employment Relations Act.
"The Bill will now
get the issues on the table for discussion and is a big step
forward in the process of rebalancing pay outcomes for
historically undervalued occupations," Mr Hope
said.
