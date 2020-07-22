Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Campaign Demands Mandatory Minimum Staffing Numbers In Aged Residential Care

Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 2:00 pm
Press Release: NZNO

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) and E tū, with the support of Grey Power, launched an online open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday pushing for mandatory minimum staffing numbers of nurses and caregivers in relation to resident numbers in the aged care sector.

Actions to support the nationwide #safestaffingnow campaign will also be taking place around the country in the coming weeks.

NZNO member and Registered Nurse Jean Al-Daghestani says not having enough staff with the right skills to care for increasingly frail and dependant residents is unsafe and unacceptable.

"The reality for those of us working in aged care is that we just don’t have enough time to do what we know is best for our residents. This takes an incredible toll on our emotional wellbeing as front line workers.

"As a society we need to value our older citizens more, and the Government’s commitment to this call is crucial for change - regardless of who leads us after the election."

In 2010, Labour recommended compulsory minimum staffing guidelines and referred to the sector as ‘desperate for a revolution’.

Recommendations from the Human Rights Commission report Caring Counts, published in 2012, included the voluntary standard "Indicators for safe aged-care and dementia-care for consumers" becoming compulsory (rather than mere guidelines) to ensure the protection of both carers and older people.

However, Ms Al-Daghestani says 10 years on, the Health & Disability Services Core Sector Standards do not include mandatory staffing regulations."

"There is ample research showing the benefits of the right number of staff on duty: reduced falls and injuries, reduced medication errors and far better outcomes for our most frail senior residents. Unsafe aged care staffing is a therefore poor reflection on all of us."

NZNO Industrial Advisor Lesley Harry says the sector’s profit-driven model is to blame because understaffing reduces costs at the expense of quality care.

"The health needs of our most vulnerable seniors must be an integral part of the health sector not its poor cousin. Past government confidence in employers’ voluntary compliance with outdated and inadequate staffing requirements is no longer sustainable and is completely at odds with the current government’s compassionate and kind image."

NZNO is encouraging New Zealanders to share and sign the open letter to Jacinda Ardern at www.together.org.nz/safestaffingnow.

Recommendations from the Human Rights Commission report Caring Counts published in 2012 included the voluntary standard "Indicators for safe aged-care and dementia-care for consumers" becoming compulsory (rather than mere guidelines) to ensure the protection of both carers and older people.

The #safestaffingnow campaign was launched at Woburn House, 57 Wai-iti Crescent, Lower Hutt on Tuesday 21 July at 3.30pm.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZNO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


MP Fired: Iain Lees-Galloway Loses Job After Affair


Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she had asked the individual to relay anything directly to my office.
No other details were provided to me. My Chief of Staff subsequently contacted the Leader of the Opposition’s office to pass on contact information, should that be required by the correspondent. At around 3pm my office received an email directly from a third party alleging that the Minister had an inappropriate relationship with a former staffer who worked in one of his agencies... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 