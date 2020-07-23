Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Equal Pay Legislation Strengthens The Fight Against Sexist Discrimination

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 9:42 am
Press Release: Public Service Association

The Public Service Association welcomes the progress of the Equal Pay Amendment Bill, which will make it easier for workers to lodge pay equity claims and challenge sex-based pay discrimination.

PSA members say this new legislation will add strength to the collective efforts of working women, opening up new opportunities for progress even as existing campaigns for equality continue.

Nancy McShane is a hospital administration worker, a union delegate and co-convenor of the PSA Women’s Network.

"I know hospital administrators in their 60s who will still be paying off the mortgage in their 80s, and that’s not because they’re bad with money. It’s because their female-dominated profession is undervalued and underpaid," she says.

"Following the equal pay claim we lodged back in 2018, the health system has acknowledged the need for cultural change and is engaging with us to achieve that. But there is still much work to be done, and addressing longstanding pay discrimination for mostly female occupations like ours is a good start."

The Bill spent years being discussed by the tripartite Pay Equity Joint Working Group, and the PSA is pleased to see a positive consensus reached between unions, employers and government.

With the Bill now likely to be passed before the election, workers like Pania Tulia feel more confident about the future.

Pania, a Dunedin-based social worker and PSA national delegate, is employed by a South Island not-for-profit organisation.

In August 2019, workers in this sector filed two equal pay claims against prominent social service providers, arguing social workers and their colleagues are underpaid because they are mostly women.

"For me it's not about myself, it's about the greater good. I work in my profession because it gives me an opportunity to help people, and that's how I see the campaign for equal pay as well," says Pania.

"This is progress but there's still such a long way to go, so I hope this new law encourages more women to be proactive in asking employers for better pay. Too many of us, particularly Maori and Pasefika women, are just grateful to have a job and don’t yet feel we can speak out."

PSA National Secretary Kerry Davies says the Bill is an exciting opportunity to build a better New Zealand.

"If more groups of workers have the opportunity to stand up and demand their situation is addressed, we will all benefit. It’s very encouraging to see tripartite support for removing the barriers that stand between us and a more equal society," says Ms Davies.

"Sexist pay gaps are corrosive and need to be eliminated without any further delays. Let's make it happen."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Public Service Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 