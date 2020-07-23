Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Awkward Questions For Andy Foster

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union has some serious questions for Wellington’s Mayor after Andy Foster performed a spectacular U-turn overnight, all at the ratepayers’ expense.

Union spokesperson Jordan Williams says: “Twenty-four hours ago His Worship was insistent that Wellington City Councillors should not comment on their personal preferences for the Library rebuild. He took legal advice and emailed councillors explaining his ban. This is despite having opinions on major infrastructure projects being a core role of a city councillor.”

“Then, suddenly, Mr Foster issued a joint statement with Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons claiming Foster’s email was the result of ‘a series of misunderstandings.’ They stated ‘clearly, elected members are free to express their views about what is in the best interests of Wellington.’”

The Taxpayers’ Union has some awkward questions for Mayor Andy Foster:

“What misunderstandings could possibly lead to the city’s leader saying the exact opposite of what he now apparently believes, twice?”

“If it is ‘clear’ that councillors should be allowed to comment on projects, why did he commission legal advice on the issue at the ratepayers' expense?”

“If the legal advice was that councillors should not comment publicly, what exactly has changed since the advice was received?”

“If it is ‘clear’ that councillors should be allowed to comment on projects, why did he twice urge councillors not to comment?”

“Does he agree with the esteemed law professor Dean Knight that ‘the library strengthening project was 'city-shaping stuff' which people would expect elected members to have rich and vigorous views on?’”

“Will he pay for what now seems to be incorrect legal advice out of his own pocket, rather than forcing ratepayers to fund his doomed campaign?”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 