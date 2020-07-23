Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Year Honours Recipients Recognised

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Today Paul McGill was formally made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand. The honour was presented by the Governor General at a ceremony at Government House Auckland.

Fire and Emergency Board Chair Hon. Paul Swain says the prestigious honour recognises the contribution Paul McGill made throughout his 39 years with Fire and Emergency and the former New Zealand Fire Service.

"Throughout his career Paul’s leadership made a significant impact to both Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the former New Zealand Fire Service - particularly during his time as Chief Executive and National Commander Urban," says Paul Swain.

"Paul had a key role in the responses to the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes, including work to replace fire stations after the earthquakes. Paul was the driving force behind the establishment of the Urban Search and Rescue and worked with St John on the introduction of medical first responder and co-responder schemes across New Zealand."

Paul McGill is one of six recipients to be recognised for their services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and/or their community in the 2020 New Years Honours list.

Paul Wright and Anne Flutey were presented with their honours earlier this month and John Taylor will be presented with his honour next week.

Stuart Jones and Joe Hedley will be presented their honours at a later date.

Hon. Paul Swain thanked each of the recipients for making a difference to their communities and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

"On behalf of Fire and Emergency and the wider New Zealand community, I would like to give my congratulations and thanks to each of the award recipients and those who have supported them: their families, friends and in the case of volunteers - their employers."

"The recognition of their hard work, dedication and achievement at this highest level makes us immensely proud."

Background information on recipients

Paul McGill (Warkworth) - Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Paul was presented with his honour on 23 July 2020 at Government House Auckland.

Background

Paul McGill retired in 2019 after 39 years of employment with the New Zealand Fire Service and Fire and Emergency New Zealand. From 2017 he held the role of National Commander Urban, the highest-ranking firefighter position in New Zealand.

During his career Paul held a range of positions including firefighter, Senior Station Officer, Area Chief Fire Officer, Fire Region Manager, Director of Operations and Training, Deputy National Commander and Acting Chief Executive in the lead up to the establishment of Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Paul had key roles during the response to Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes and was a driving force behind the establishment of the New Zealand Urban Search and Rescue teams. He has been responsible for developing fleet and property asset management plans and made significant contributions to addressing requirements for station replacements in the Christchurch area following the earthquakes. Paul has worked in collaboration with St John on joint training, sharing facilities and in the introduction of first responder and co-responder schemes across New Zealand.

Paul Wright (Rotorua) - Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the forestry industry

Paul was presented with his honour on 1 July 2020 at Government House Wellington.

Background

Paul Wright has worked in the forestry industry for more than 40 years in a variety of senior management roles throughout New Zealand, Australia and the Fiji Islands.

As Principal of the Fiji Forestry Training Centre Paul provided vital support to Fiji’s growing forestry industry. Since 1991 he has held senior operation and management positions in the Central North Island. He was Principal Rural Fire Officer of Pumicelands Rural Fire District from 2007 to 2017 and was Chief Executive from 2015 to 2017. In these roles he has overseen the amalgamation and continued management of several fire authorities. He has been Principal Rural Fire Officer for Fire and Emergency NZ since 2017. His efforts have led to changes and improvements in fire management, both regionally and nationally.

Paul has been actively involved in Rotary for 34 years and is a Past District Governor and for more than 40 years he has been involved with organisations supporting disabled people.

Patricia (ANNE) Flutey (Whanganui) - Queen’s Service Medal (QSM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Anne was presented with her honour on 3 July 2020 at Government House Wellington.

Background

Anne Flutey has volunteered in Whanganui and South Taranaki for 48 years, including serving as the Secretary of the Waitotara Volunteer Fire Brigade for 35 years where she was made a Life Member in 2000.

She has been the secretary for a multitude of committees in the South Taranaki towns of Waitotara, Nukumaru, Patea, Waverly and Maxwell. In 2004 she moved to Whanganui where her volunteering continued, including for Citizens Advice Bureau and as a member of the Patea-Waitotara District Council, Patea County Council, Patea Community Board, and South Taranaki District Council, the V3A History Group and the New Zealand Founders Society.

John Taylor (Wanaka) - Queen’s Service Medal (QSM) for services to the community

John will be presented with his honour on 27 July 2020 at Government House Auckland.

Background

John was a founding member of the Lake Hawea Volunteer Fire Brigade, serving a variety of positions between 1972 and 2008.

John has been involved in numerous Hawea organisations and committees, including the Hawea Community Association since 1991, and co-Chairman of the Hawea District ANZAC Committee for the past ten years, where he helped to establish a war memorial for the district and organise ANZAC commemorations.

He is an active member of the Lake Hawea Foreshore Working Group, and has held roles with the Guardians of Lake Hawea for 37 years, including three periods as Chairman between 1995 and 2005. He has been a member of the Wanaka Search and Rescue since 1982 and was made a Life Member in 2017. He is a current member of the Hawea Dip Trust and the committee of the Upper Clutha Tramping Club.

David (STUART) Jones (Kirwee, Canterbury) - Queen’s Service Medal (QSM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Stuart will be presented his honour at a later date.

Allan (JOE) Hedley (Nuhaka, Hawkes Bay) - Queen’s Service Medal (QSM) for services to the community

Joe will be presented his honour at a later date

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 