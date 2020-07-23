Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Legislation Without Regulations Makes No Sense - VTANZ

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Vaping Trade Association of New Zealand

“Kiwi-owned vape businesses are disappointed the Government is rushing through its vaping legislation in time for the election campaign, while the local industry remains completely in the dark over the regulations,” says Vaping Trade Association of New Zealand (VTANZ) spokesperson Jonathan Devery.

His comments come as the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Bill is set to be debated again and passed under Urgency in the last sitting days of this Parliamentary term.

“As the bill stands, the regulations will take effect a few months after its given Royal Assent. However, alarmingly the industry still doesn’t know any detail around the many proposed regulations. We are absolutely committed to ensuring all our products and practices comply, but it’s difficult when there remains so much uncertainty,” says Mr Devery.

VTANZ is now calling on Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa to provide clarity to the Kiwi vape industry on the Government’s process to confirm the regulations, its promised consultation with industry, and ensuring implementation timelines are workable.

“The vaping industry has been calling for regulation for five years, so it’s hugely disappointing the bill is now set to be passed under Urgency, with all the regulations then foisted upon us. That’s really unfair on any business.

“To ensure the best product standards, for example, Government officials need to work closely with industry on the regulations. Rushed legislation does not make good law! It should not be passed in haste, but by the next Parliament with cool heads after the election and after some serious collaboration.”

Mr Devery says as well as taking a deep breath and providing business with more clarity, MPs debating vaping need to stay focused on what’s actually going to reduce New Zealand’s smoking rates.

National MP Nicky Wagner has formally submitted two amendments. The MP’s Supplementary Order Papers (SOPs) would reverse the proposed ban on oral tobacco-free nicotine pouches and amend the bill to allow businesses that receive at least 50% - not 70% - of their turnover from vaping products to be designated a specialist vape retailer if they meet a series of conditions.

“We look forward to these two amendments being debated, but we’re also hoping for more substantive changes. Ideally, these would include increasing the number of vape flavours – beyond the proposed three – that general retailers are permitted to sell,” says Mr Devery.

VTANZ member, Ben Pryor, who co-owns VAPO and Alt New Zealand, says the whole process has been flawed and it couldn’t have come at worse time for business given the ongoing economic fallout from Covid-19.

“The public submission period was shortened, oral submissions were done via teleconference, and now the Government is determined to rush through this massive regulatory bill when Kiwi businesses remain completely in the dark about the new regulations.

“Confusion reigns. For example, we don’t even know if we could display our business name on the front of our shops, because VAPO is also a trademarked regulated product. It’s these practical things business needs to better understand, not to mention making sense of high complex matters pertaining to ingredients, product safety and standards,” says Mr Pryor.

Jonathan Devery says there remains too much at stake and too many unknowns for the bill to be passed under Urgency. Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa needs to deliver considerable clarity to New Zealand businesses and quickly.

www.vtanz.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vaping Trade Association of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 